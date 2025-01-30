Excessive itching on scalp can be caused due to infection, know symptoms and ways to prevent

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Excessive itching on scalp can be due to infection

In Ayurveda, itching on the scalp is linked to food, which means what you eat can disturb the balance of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha in the body, causing itching on the scalp. Apart from this, the cause of itchy scalp can be dandruff, the reaction of any shampoo or oil, or even lice in the head. Sometimes itching also starts due to an infection in the head. Excessive itching can be caused by infections like psoriasis, fungal infections, hives, and atopic dermatitis on the scalp. Let us know from Acharya Balkrishna the symptoms and remedies to get rid of this severe problem.

Symptoms of Itchy Scalp

Dryness of the scalp

Skin irritation

Redness of the skin

Swelling with redness

White crust on the head

Pus-filled sores

Remedies to get rid of itchy scalp

Coconut oil: Apply coconut oil if there is excessive itching on the head. This will help in moisturising the scalp. Dry scalp will be cured, and the problem of itching will also go away. Apply curd: Use curd to get rid of itching caused by dandruff or any infection in the hair. Massaging curd on the scalp before shampooing gets rid of itching and also gives shine to the hair. Do this three to four times a week. Onion juice: Onion juice can be used to get rid of scalp itching. For this, extract onion juice. Apply it to the scalp with the help of cotton and leave it for 20 minutes. After this, wash the hair thoroughly. Neem leaves: Neem leaves can be used to cure hair and skin infections. Boil water by mixing neem leaves and hibiscus leaves. Wash your hair with this water daily. This will soothe itching and also make hair stronger. Sesame oil: Sesame oil is also beneficial in scalp itching. Massaging with sesame oil removes the problem of scalp itching and dryness of hair. Warm the sesame oil slightly and apply it at night and shampoo in the morning.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

