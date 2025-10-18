Every-2-month HIV shot approved in UK, what does it mean for India The UK has approved a long-acting HIV jab that requires just one injection every two months. Doctors call it a breakthrough for people who struggle with daily PrEP. Here’s how it works, who it’s for, and what it could mean for India’s HIV prevention efforts.

A major breakthrough in HIV prevention has just been made in the UK. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has officially approved a long-acting HIV prevention jab, which needs to be taken just once every two months, instead of a daily pill. Experts are calling it a game-changer in the fight against HIV.

The jab, called Cabotegravir Long-Acting (CAB-LA), has been proven to be as effective, or even more so, than daily oral PrEP in preventing HIV. This is the first time such a treatment has been approved for national rollout in the UK’s sexual health services. Doctors believe this innovation could be especially helpful for people who find it difficult to take pills daily due to stigma, side effects, or busy lifestyles.

What is the new HIV jab?

Cabotegravir is a type of medication known as an HIV integrase inhibitor. It works by blocking the virus’s ability to integrate into human DNA, a critical step required for HIV to multiply in the body.

Unlike oral PrEP, which must be taken daily, Cabotegravir is injected into the muscle every two months. This slow-release formula maintains protective drug levels in the blood, ensuring continued protection even if someone forgets a dose or misses a day.

Why this approval is a big deal

The UK has one of Europe’s highest PrEP usage rates, but health experts have struggled to reach people who face pill fatigue or social stigma. For many, taking a visible HIV prevention pill every day can be emotionally and socially difficult.

This injectable PrEP solves that problem.

It’s discreet, no pill bottles, no reminders.

It ensures consistent protection levels.

It reduces missed doses and pill-related side effects.

Health officials also expect this to reduce new HIV cases across key populations, especially among people who face challenges accessing daily medication.

Who can get it?

For now, the jab will be offered to people unable to take oral PrEP regularly, such as those who struggle with adherence, have gastrointestinal issues, or live in situations where daily medication isn’t safe or practical.

According to the NICE announcement, the injections will be available through NHS sexual health clinics. Patients will start with two doses given one month apart, followed by maintenance injections every two months.

Challenges and limitations

Even though the jab is being hailed as a medical milestone, it’s not for everyone.

Regular clinic visits are required for the injection schedule.

Increased expense relative to oral PrEP might constrain availability initially.

Close monitoring is required; missed injections might lead to drug resistance.

It does not guard against other STIs.

Health practitioners caution that even though this therapy is easy, it will have to be accompanied by frequent HIV screening and safe sex.

What this will mean for India and the world

India has gained ground in preventing HIV, but daily PrEP adherence is an ongoing issue. A long-acting injectable would shift that, particularly for vulnerable populations who experience stigma or do not have access to regular care.

That being said, implementing this jab in India would necessitate the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approval, cost assessments, and cold-chain storage facilities. Awareness campaigns would also be necessary so that people know how it works and for whom.

The future of HIV prevention

Doctors and public health leaders believe this is just the beginning of a new phase in HIV care. With other long-acting drugs like Lenacapavir (a six-month injection) under review globally, the future might move toward fewer doses, more protection, and less stigma.

The HIV prevention landscape has evolved from daily pills to bi-monthly shots, and soon, perhaps, to once or twice-a-year jabs. The goal: to make prevention simpler, safer, and stigma-free.

