What will happen to body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what will happen to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people.

Christine Stirling, Deputy Executive Director of UNAIDS, the United Nations AIDS Agency, has said that the situation of HIV/AIDS treatment programs has become unstable due to the ban on foreign aid funds by the government of US President Donald Trump. Do you know how badly the health of HIV patients can be affected if they stop taking HIV medicines?

In the end, the US did, establishing PEPFAR, which is likely the most effective foreign aid initiative ever. The system that has kept millions of people alive for more than 20 years is in disarray as a result of the Trump administration's recent freezing of foreign aid because it is wasteful.

"In the next five years, we could have 6.3 million AIDS-related deaths,” the UNAIDS agency told The Associated Press.

Let's know how badly the health of HIV patients can be affected if they stop taking HIV medicines.

The immune system will become very weak

An HIV patient needs to keep taking HIV drugs on time. If the patient is careless about HIV medicines, his immune system can be badly affected. Due to not taking HIV drugs, the patient's immunity can become very weak, due to which the patient may have to face problems. It is important to take HIV medicines to prevent the immune system from collapsing.

Diseases can attack

Not taking HIV drugs will not only weaken the patient's immunity, but many serious and life-threatening diseases will attack the patient's body. If HIV medicines are not consumed, the patient may even die. HIV causes AIDS. For your information, let us tell you that there is still no cure for AIDS.

Things to note

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, without HIV treatment, people with AIDS usually live for about three years. Not taking HIV drugs can greatly increase the risk of a patient getting fungal infections, pneumonia, salmonella and tuberculosis. Overall, without HIV treatment, the patient's immune system becomes unable to fight diseases, and the patient's body is more vulnerable to germs in every activity, from eating to travelling.

ALSO READ: Measles outbreak Texas: 24 cases of the infection reported; here's what you should know