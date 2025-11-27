Epilepsy myths you must stop believing: Expert busts the biggest misconceptions Epilepsy is still surrounded by harmful myths and stigma. This expert-backed guide breaks down the most common misconceptions, explains what seizures really are, how epilepsy is diagnosed, what treatment options exist today, and how proper awareness can support those living with the condition.

New Delhi:

Epilepsy touches millions of Indians - yet fear, confusion and social stigma still surround it. When the first seizure strikes, many families face a crisis that offers no clear answers - they panic, act in haste, plus fall back on old myths. Dr Gopal Shukla, Director of Neurosurgery at Paras Health Kanpur, warns that misinformation, not the illness itself, poses the true risk because it postpones diagnosis and treatment.

During National Epilepsy Month, doctors are urging people to replace fear with facts. With early evaluation, structured care and simple safety awareness, most patients can live completely normal lives. Epilepsy isn’t a life sentence; it’s a treatable neurological condition that deserves understanding, not stigma.

What exactly is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder where the brain shows a tendency to have repeated, unprovoked seizures. These seizures occur when clusters of brain cells send abnormal electrical signals. Some seizures are dramatic, like jerking movements, but many are subtle: blank stares, sudden pauses, or brief confusion.

It is not a mental illness, not infectious, and absolutely not the result of past actions or karma. It simply means the brain needs structured medical care, just like diabetes or thyroid disorders.

Epilepsy myths and truth

Myth 1: “Epilepsy spreads from person to person.”

This is one of the most harmful myths. Epilepsy is not contagious, not through touch, saliva, sharing food, or proximity.

Doctors repeatedly emphasise that social distancing from a patient does not prevent seizures; it only increases their isolation.

Myth 2: “A seizure means epilepsy.”

Not always. A single seizure can occur due to fever, infection, sleep deprivation, alcohol withdrawal, electrolyte imbalance, or trauma.

Epilepsy is diagnosed only when a person has two or more unprovoked seizures — ideally confirmed with EEG, MRI, and clinical evaluation.

Myth 3: “All seizures look the same.”

Far from it. People imagine violent shaking, but many seizures do not involve movement.

Doctors see:

Absence seizures – a sudden blank stare lasting 10–20 seconds

Focal seizures – lip smacking, repetitive hand movements, confusion

Atonic seizures – sudden loss of muscle tone or falls

Tonic–clonic seizures – the classic jerking movements

Recognising these subtle types helps families seek treatment sooner.

Myth 4: “Patients should be restrained during a seizure.”

Never. Restraining someone can cause injury. Putting objects like spoons or keys into the mouth is equally dangerous.

The correct first aid is simple:

Lay the person on their side

Keep the surroundings safe

Loosen tight clothing

Don’t put anything in their mouth

Time the seizure

If it lasts beyond 5 minutes, seek emergency care.

Myth 5: “Epilepsy can’t be treated.”

Reality: 70–80% of patients can lead seizure-free lives provided they receive adequate medication.

For those who do not respond to medicines, epilepsy surgery, vagus nerve stimulation, and dietary therapies under supervision are options.

The biggest challenge isn’t treatment - it’s that so many families delay diagnosis because of stigma.

Myth 6: “People with epilepsy can’t live normal lives.”

Children with epilepsy can study, play and grow into healthy adults. Adults can work, marry, travel and live independently.

The key is regular follow-up, medication adherence, and avoiding common triggers like sleep deprivation, missed doses, stress, or alcohol overuse.

When should you see a doctor?

Seek medical help if you notice:

Recurrent episodes of blank staring

Sudden behavioural pauses

Confusion after brief spells

Jerky movements during sleep

Sudden falls without cause

A seizure lasting more than 5 minutes

Early treatment reduces complications and improves long-term outcomes.

Epilepsy is a medical condition, not a taboo, not a curse, and not something to hide. When families understand the science and let go of myths, patients receive the dignity, treatment, and future they deserve. Awareness doesn’t just change conversations; it changes lives.

