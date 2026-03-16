Trying to conceive? Doctors debunk common fertility myths about endometriosis

New Delhi:

For many women struggling to conceive, the news of endometriosis can be very daunting. The condition is shrouded in myths, most prominent being the idea that it leads to infertility. While it presents some obstacles, it does not mean that the woman cannot get pregnant. With the right medical attention, many women have been able to conceive while suffering from the condition.

Let's talk about the condition of Endometriosis, treatment and more.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, commonly affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes and surrounding pelvic tissues.

This abnormal growth can lead to inflammation, scarring and pelvic adhesions, which may interfere with reproductive functions in some cases.

Myth 1: Endometriosis always causes infertility

One of the most common misconceptions is that women with endometriosis cannot conceive. According to Dr Madhu Patil, Consultant – Fertility Specialist at Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Bengaluru, this belief is simply not accurate. “Endometriosis can create physiological challenges, but it is not a complete barrier to pregnancy. Many women with the condition conceive naturally, while others achieve pregnancy with the help of modern fertility treatments,” she explains.

In fact, some women with mild to moderate endometriosis have successfully conceived without any medical intervention.

Myth 2: Severe pain means severe fertility problems

Another common myth is that the level of pain is a direct measure of fertility problems. According to doctors, this is not true. A woman can have severe pelvic pain and still have normal ovaries and fallopian tubes. On the other hand, a woman with mild symptoms can have lesions inside her body that impact her fertility.

Dr Divya Sahitya Nambala, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Visakhapatnam, says that “fertility in endometriosis is a complex issue and depends on various factors such as the site of the lesions, ovarian reserve, tubal function, and overall health of the patient.”

Myth 3: Pregnancy cures endometriosis

Another common myth is that pregnancy cures the condition permanently. While the hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy may lead to a decrease in symptoms, doctors say that it does not cure the condition.

“Pregnancy can provide symptom relief for some women, but it is not a cure. The condition can return after childbirth,” explains Dr Suchithra Reddy, Senior Consultant – Infertility Specialist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru.

Myth 4: IVF is the only option

Many women assume that IVF is the only path to pregnancy if they have endometriosis. In reality, treatment options vary depending on the individual case. Doctors may recommend approaches such as:

Ovulation tracking

Medication to improve fertility

Laparoscopic surgery to remove lesions

Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

Assisted reproductive technologies like IVF

If a couple has been trying to conceive for 12 months (or six months for women over 35) without success, especially when accompanied by painful periods or pelvic discomfort, consulting a gynaecologist or fertility specialist is recommended.

With proper evaluation, doctors can assess key factors such as ovarian reserve, tubal health and other reproductive parameters to design a personalised treatment plan.

Endometriosis can pose challenges, but it is not an absolute barrier to parenthood. With growing awareness, improved diagnostic tools and personalised fertility treatments, many women with endometriosis go on to conceive successfully. As doctors emphasise, the most important step is seeking timely medical advice and avoiding myths that may delay treatment.

Also read: When Shamita Shetty underwent endometriosis surgery: Experts explain when it is needed

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.