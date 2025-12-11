Nitrofuran traces in eggs? Expert urges caution as Eggoz controversy sparks health debate Eggoz Nutrition has addressed a viral video alleging nitrofuran traces in its eggs, insisting the products are safe and compliant with FSSAI standards. Here’s a breakdown of Trustified’s claims, Eggoz’s detailed response, and what the lab data actually indicates.

Premium egg brand, Eggoz Nutrition, has landed in a hot coup following a viral video claiming that a sample of their product has tested positive for Nitrofuran. The chemical in question is a synthetic broad-spectrum antibiotic, and it was once widely used in poultry, pigs, shrimp and other livestock. However, many studies pointed out that nitrofuran and its metabolites have potential carcinogenic and mutagenic effects in animals.

The controversy began when a YouTube channel, called the Trustified, shared a video that claims to have found illegal and genotoxic substances in eggs produced by the brand Eggoz Nutrition. This video caused a frezy online, and people shared, questioning the nutritional value of eggs by Eggoz Nutrition.

What triggered the Eggoz Nutrition controversy

Arpit Mangal, who runs the YouTube channel Trustified, reported that egg samples sold under the Eggoz brand were found to contain AOZ, indicating possible previous exposure to nitrofuran antibiotics during the production cycle of the birds. The YouTuber also shared a reel on Instagram and wrote, "Real Egg vs ‘Plastic Egg’ Claims — Lab Test Teaser. When was the last time you questioned the quality of your eggs? We took a deep dive into Eggoz, the brand everyone knows, and ran a test that’s never been done before. The results left us shocked."

Expert take

According to Drishya Ale, Dietitian, Paras Health, Gurugram, "The discussion around AOZ traces in eggs has understandably raised alarm, but it is important to interpret such findings with scientific clarity. AOZ is a metabolite linked to nitrofurans, a group of antibiotics that are not meant to be used in poultry because of their potential to cause cellular and DNA-related damage when consumed in significant and prolonged quantities. However, the presence of trace amounts in an isolated sample does not translate into eggs being inherently cancer-causing or unsafe for the general population.

Eggs have long been recognised as one of the most nutritionally valuable foods available in a typical Indian diet. They provide high-quality protein, essential amino acids, vitamin A, D, B12, folate, selenium, and choline nutrients that support immunity, metabolism, brain development, and overall well-being. For most individuals, eggs contribute positively to health when eaten in moderation and cooked properly.

What is truly needed at this point is balanced communication rather than panic. Consumers should be aware, but also understand that food safety concerns must be evaluated through consistent scientific testing, not viral videos. When eggs come from responsible and well-managed production systems, they remain a safe, versatile, and highly nutritious part of everyday meals."

Eggoz Nutrition shares a statement on the recent controversy

Eggoz Nutrition shared a statement on their Instagram profile, which reads: "We would like to reassure that our eggs are completely safe for consumption. We are sharing our most recent report here for everyone’s reference at the following link : Link in bio As we said in previous post, fresh samples havé been picked up by an independent lab earlier this week and we will share these reports with you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience, we remain fully committed to transparency, safety and to upholding the highest standards in our industry."

Another statement shared on the social media handle: "Our Eggs Are Safe For Consumption We are aware of a video that is currently being shared and understand that it may have raised some questions and concerns. We want to reassure our consumers that our eggs are safe for consumption and comply with the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). We take every care to maintain quality and safety at our farms and across the entire value chain which includes ensuring zero anti-biotic usage. Our process also includes sourcing best quality feed, to storage, transport and delivery, which is in line with established food safety practices. As an added measure to provide further reassurance to our consumers and other stakeholders, we have initiated additional testing through an independent NABL-accredited laboratory. We remain committed to transparency, safety, and earning the trust of everyone who chooses our products."

Eggoz Nutrition replies to the viral Instagram

The brand also shared a comment on Trustified's Instagram reel: We truly appreciate highlighting food safety, our only request is that complete information is shared so consumers receive accurate education.

The value shown for Eggoz eggs (0.73 µg/kg) is actually well below the FSSAI EMRL limit of 1 µg/kg, which reflects background environmental traces, not antibiotic use. A quick fact for clarity:

Nitrofurans & Nitroimidazoles are fully banned in India. Since tiny residues can still enter through soil, water or moisture, FSSAI sets an EMRL of 1 µg/kg to account for this natural contamination. If these antibiotics were actually used, residues would be 10–200 µg/kg, not the small trace shown in the report; we don't use these banned antibiotics. All Eggoz eggs are tested in NABL-accredited, Government-approved labs and results are uploaded directly to the official FSSAI portal for full transparency. We will ensure that all lab reports on Eggoz eggs are publicly accessible on our website. We will be sharing these verified reports shortly. If you’re open to it, we’d love to co-partner with you in educating your audience with complete, science-based information so consumers get clarity, not confusion.

Abhishek Negi, Eggoz Nutrition shares statement

Taking to LinkedIn, Eggoz founder Abhisek Negi wrote, "As a founder, I’ve been taken aback by the misinformation and fear-mongering caused by the video circulating online. Trust in Eggoz Nutrition is something we have earned through years of hard work alongside our farmers, and seeing that trust shaken by incomplete narratives is deeply disappointing.

Let me be very clear: I am shocked and deeply disappointed by the misinformation and the fear it has created. Thousands of you have trusted Eggoz over the last six years because we didn’t just talk about better eggs - we built an entire system to deliver them.

We were the first brand in India to introduce 11 safety checks, 100% herbal feed, and full batch-level transparency. That trust is hard-earned and sacred to us.

So let me state this once, without any ambiguity:

• No antibiotics - banned or otherwise - are ever used on Eggoz farms.

• Ban means ban. There is no discussion, no exception, no jugaad.

• This is our life’s work. We will not allow shortcuts on product or integrity.

Eggoz was founded with one mission: to elevate the quality of eggs and nutrition in India, and to organise a largely unbranded industry with science, safety, and transparency. Our farms are thoroughly audited and monitored. The values we stand for today are the same values we founded this company on - and we are not moving an inch."

He added, "These reports clearly show that Eggoz eggs contain no banned materials, no pesticides, no heavy metals, and nothing harmful. They reflect exactly what we stand for: herbal feed, strict quality norms, and the relentless dedication of our farmers and Eggozians.Earlier this week, we also sent a fresh batch for independent testing. These comprehensive tests take 5–7 days, and we will make the results public as soon as they are available. So my humble request to everyone is to be patient for the complete truth before believing in narratives. Thank you to everyone who continues to believe in what we are building. Moments like this only strengthen our resolve to push harder, stay transparent, and raise the bar for India’s food ecosystem."

