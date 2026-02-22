Shortness of breath or fatigue? Cardiologist explains when you actually need an echocardiogram

New Delhi:

Heart disease is commonly linked to very noticeable symptoms like intense chest pain or a sudden collapse. But many cases of heart valve problems occur without any warning signs. By the time symptoms are apparent, the damage may have already impacted heart function.

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is a good reminder that early screenings can prevent complications. One of the best ways doctors can identify hidden heart problems is through an echocardiogram, which is a simple ultrasound test that gives a lot of information about how the heart is functioning.

According to Dr Raj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Non-invasive Cardiology at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, timely evaluation plays a critical role in preventing long-term damage. “An echocardiogram is completely safe and non-invasive. It allows us to assess the heart chambers, pumping function, and especially the valves that regulate blood flow,” he explains. “Early detection of abnormalities can guide treatment before symptoms become worse.”

What is an echocardiogram, anyway?

An echocardiogram is a procedure that employs sound waves to generate pictures of the heart. It is a radiation-free procedure, unlike a CT scan or an X-ray. This procedure may help cardiologists assess the efficiency of the heart's pumping action and the functioning of the valves. Valve problems, such as narrowing or leakage, can slowly strain the heart, eventually leading to breathlessness, fatigue, or heart failure if left untreated.

Because the procedure is painless and usually completed within 20 to 30 minutes, it is widely used for both diagnosis and routine monitoring.

Symptoms that should never be ignored

Many patients assume tiredness or breathlessness is simply a sign of ageing or stress. Experts warn that these symptoms can sometimes indicate underlying heart valve disease.

Dr Kumar says an echocardiogram may be recommended if someone experiences:

Shortness of breath during routine activity

Chest discomfort or pressure

Unexplained fatigue or weakness

Light-headedness or fainting episodes

Swelling in the legs or ankles

“These symptoms suggest the heart may not be pumping effectively,” he explains. “An echocardiogram helps us understand what is happening inside the heart without invasive procedures.” Even a heart murmur detected during a routine check-up can lead to further testing. “A murmur is not always dangerous,” he adds, “but imaging helps determine whether it is harmless or linked to valve disease.”

Who should consider heart valve screening?

Screening becomes especially important for people with certain medical conditions or risk factors. Patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, or a past history of rheumatic fever may have a higher risk of developing valve problems. Family history also plays a role.

Individuals already diagnosed with coronary artery disease or congenital heart defects often require periodic echocardiograms to monitor heart function over time. “In older adults, valve problems such as aortic stenosis can remain silent for years,” Dr Kumar notes. “Routine evaluation allows us to identify these changes before they become serious.”

Listening to early warning signs

Heart health is often overlooked until symptoms interfere with daily life. Experts emphasise that recurring fatigue, dizziness, or swelling should never be dismissed as a minor inconvenience. “If you have symptoms or risk factors, screening can provide reassurance or allow early treatment,” says Dr Kumar. “Protecting heart health begins with awareness.”

On National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, the message is simple. Paying attention to subtle signs and seeking timely evaluation could prevent future complications and help the heart continue working efficiently for years to come.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

