Drinking ice water in summer can cause these 5 health problems; know side effects Stay cool this summer, but beware of the risks. Drinking ice water can lead to 5 unexpected health problems. Learn about the potential side effects and stay informed for a healthier summer.

As soon as the summer season starts, people start consuming cold things. After coming back home from the scorching sun, people drink different types of drinks. Which includes cold water, lassi, buttermilk, juice, coconut water, mango panna, etc. To quench thirst in summer, people prefer cold water from the fridge. Drinking cold water gives instant coolness to the body and brings freshness to the body. To keep the body hydrated in summer, one should consume at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

But you must have often seen some people drinking iced water. Some people start drinking chilled water from the fridge or add ice to water. Drinking cold water in summer may feel excellent, but it can be very harmful for your health. As a result, you may have to face many serious health problems. Here are the disadvantages of drinking ice water.

Harms digestion: Drinking ice water can cause you to face digestion problems. Actually, cold water takes a lot of time to digest. It hinders the digestion process of food. If you consume cold water while eating, then instead of digesting food, the body uses that energy to normalise the temperature of the water. Therefore, one should never drink cold water while eating food. Throat problems: Drinking ice water causes the body to produce a lot of mucus. This can lead to problems like sore throat, phlegm, cold, and throat swelling. People who have respiratory problems should avoid drinking ice water. Headache: Drinking ice water after coming from the sun can cause headaches. Actually, drinking cold water cools the nerves of the spine, which affects the brain. This causes a headache. People who are suffering from sinus problems should not drink ice water even by mistake. This can make their condition serious. May cause haemorrhoids: If you keep drinking ice water for a long time, it can cause piles. Actually, things start freezing in extreme cold. Similarly, drinking ice water hardens the stool, which can cause piles. Drinking too much cold water can also cause wounds in the intestine. Due to this, you may have to face problems like blood in the stool and stomach pain. Lack of water in the body: You might be surprised to know that drinking ice water can cause dehydration. Actually, freezing water quenches your thirst. In such a situation, even after drinking a little water, you will not feel like drinking water. Due to this, you will drink less water, which can dehydrate the body.

Ice water can cause much harm to your health. Therefore, you should avoid consuming it. Water should always be drunk at room temperature. But if you want to drink cold water in summer, then you can drink water slightly colder than normal. But avoid adding ice to water or drinking chilled water kept in the freezer.

ALSO READ: Walking at wrong time can cause these health problems; know right time to walk in summer