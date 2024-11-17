Drinking Clove water on an empty stomach in the morning can protect you from THESE diseases this winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drink Clove water on an empty stomach in morning

The effect of a bad lifestyle is most visible in the changing weather. Nowadays, when the mild winter season has arrived, most people are troubled by cold, cough and throat problems. At the same time, pollution in Delhi and its surrounding areas has increased the problems. In such a situation, to stay healthy, you should also keep doing some home remedies along with medicines. Ayurvedic treatment increases the ability to fight diseases in our body. You can include many things in the diet to strengthen immunity. One such effective thing is clove. Drinking water from clove used in spices strengthens immunity and also keeps many seasonal diseases like cold, cold and flu away. Know the benefits of drinking clove water.

If you drink clove water in the morning, it provides many benefits to the body. Antioxidants are found in cloves which dissolve in water reach the body and provide many benefits. By drinking clove water, the tridosha found in our body can also be balanced.

Benefits of drinking Clove Water in the morning

Vata, Pitta and Kapha will remain balanced: In Ayurveda, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are considered to be the root of all diseases. When the balance of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha is disturbed, many types of diseases arise. Especially, it can cause stomach, throat, nose, and skin problems. Clove water proves to be effective in balancing the tridosha. It will improve digestion and the stomach will remain cool. Drinking clove water will reduce stomach irritation and acidity. Digestion will improve: People who drink clove water on an empty stomach in the morning, their digestive system becomes strong. This water cures stomach ailments like gas, acidity, bloating, and indigestion. The digestive process improves. Drinking clove water increases enzymes in the body which makes it easier to digest food. Reduces thirst and burning sensation: If you feel very thirsty and have a burning sensation in the stomach, then you can drink clove water. Even though clove is hot in nature, clove water becomes cool. It reduces thirst and also relieves a burning sensation in the stomach. Drinking clove water keeps the body hydrated. Helps in weight loss: Drinking clove water on an empty stomach in the morning speeds up metabolism. This helps in weight loss. Hunger is reduced and overeating can also be controlled. Cloves contain elements that help burn fat faster. Therefore, people trying to lose weight can drink clove water. Increase immunity: Clove water proves to be effective in increasing immunity. It strengthens the immune system. Especially in changing weather, it provides relief from problems like cold, cough and phlegm. Clove has antibacterial and antiviral properties which help in preventing any infection. It keeps seasonal diseases away.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

ALSO READ: World COPD Day 2024: Know causes, symptoms and prevention measures for lung diseases