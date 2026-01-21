Does wearing spectacles make your eyes weaker? Ophthalmologist explains Many people believe wearing spectacles makes eyes weaker, but doctors say this is a myth. An ophthalmologist explains how glasses correct vision, why eyesight may change over time, and why avoiding prescribed spectacles can cause strain and headaches.

New Delhi:

It’s one of the most common eye-health beliefs in India: once you start wearing spectacles, your eyes become “dependent” on them and gradually grow weaker. Ophthalmologists say this simply isn’t true.

“Spectacles do not weaken your eyes,” says Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon. “They correct a refractive error so that you can see clearly. They do not change the structure of the eye or make it lazy.”

Why people think glasses make vision worse

Conditions such as myopia (near-sightedness), hyperopia (far-sightedness), astigmatism, and presbyopia occur because of the shape of the eye or changes in its focusing ability, not because of spectacles. “Glasses work by bending light so images fall correctly on the retina,” Dr Sanduja explains. “They don’t damage the eye muscles or reduce eye power.”

Many people feel their eyesight worsens after they start wearing glasses, but doctors say this is usually a coincidence rather than a cause. “In children and young adults, especially, myopia can naturally progress with age or growth,” he says. “The spectacles don’t cause this change, they simply reveal it.”

Why vision feels worse when you remove glasses

Another reason this myth persists is perception.

“When you start seeing clearly with the right prescription, your brain adapts to sharp vision,” Dr Sanduja explains. “So when you remove your glasses, blurred vision feels more obvious. That doesn’t mean your eyes have weakened, it means you now know what clear vision looks like.”

This difference is often mistaken for dependency, when it’s actually awareness.

What happens if you don’t wear prescribed spectacles

Avoiding glasses when you need them can do more harm than good. “Not wearing prescribed spectacles can lead to eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, and difficulty concentrating,” says Dr Sanduja. “This is particularly common among working professionals who spend long hours on screens.”

For children, the impact can be even more significant.

“Uncorrected vision can affect learning, posture, and overall development,” he adds. “Wearing the correct prescription supports healthy visual development.”

Do glasses affect eye strength or muscles?

The answer is no.

“Spectacles merely correct defects in vision such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia,” says Jeevan Kasra, Chairman at Steris Healthcare. “They refocus light onto the retina to provide clear vision. They do not weaken eye muscles or harm the eyes in any manner.”

Changes in prescription over time are usually due to natural eye development, ageing, or increased near-vision demands, especially prolonged screen use, not because of wearing glasses.

The importance of regular eye check-ups

Doctors stress that the real key to eye health isn’t avoiding spectacles, but updating them when needed.

“Regular eye examinations ensure your prescription is accurate and your eyes are comfortable,” Dr Sanduja says. “Wearing spectacles when prescribed is a sign of eye care, not eye weakness.” Spectacles don’t make your eyes weaker. They protect you from unnecessary strain and help you function better in daily life.

Clear vision isn’t a dependency. It’s a necessity.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your die

Also read: Can young people get glaucoma? An eye specialist explains