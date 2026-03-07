Centre planning to carve districts out of Bihar, Bengal for new UT? Union MoS rejects Pappu Yadav's claim

New Delhi:

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, on Saturday rejected social media claims that the central government is planning to make a new union territory (UT) by carving out districts of Bihar and West Bengal. In a post on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), the former Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president said that such claims should not be taken seriously.

"It is totally contrary to facts that there is any plan to carve some districts out of Bihar and West Bengal to form a Union territory. Nobody should take the tweet of Pappu Yadav seriously," Rai said in his X post in Hindi, while also tagging independent Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

Pappu Yadav, who is an independent MP but supports Congress, had on Friday claimed that sending Nitish Kumar to Rajya Sabha and appointing Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain as new Bihar governor is a part of BJP's strategy to make a new union territory by carving out Bihar's Seemanchal region and West Bengal's Muslim-dominated districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur. Some social media accounts have also made such claims.

"The BJP is playing the game of creating a Union Territory... This is the game behind removing Nitish ji and bringing in a Lieutenant General Governor," Yadav posted on X.

Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move and new governor in Bihar

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar, who is the longest serving chief minister of Bihar, last week filed his nominations for Rajya Sabha elections in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and leaders of the BJP and the Janata Dal (United). The JDU chief said it was his wish from the beginning of his political career to become a member of both Houses of Parliament and a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature.

"For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity," Kumar Xed.

At the same time, former Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain has been named the new governor of Bihar. He will replace Arif Mohammed Khan, who took oath as Bihar Governor on January 2 last year.