Doctor warns Indians against popping Dolo 650 like gems, know how much paracetamol is safe for your body Do you also take Dolo 650 on your own? If yes, then let us tell you that taking this tablet without the advice of a doctor can have a bad effect on your health. In this article, a doctor has shared how much paracetamol is good for our body.

In India, people often consume some medicines without consulting a doctor. But let us tell you that Dolo 650 is also included in the list of such medicines. But consuming medicines without an expert's advice can prove to be very dangerous for your health. If you consume Dolo 650 without consulting a doctor, you may have to face these side effects.

Now, Dolo 650 has become everyone’s go-to medicine for Indians, almost like popping a candy. But what many don’t realise is that too much paracetamol can harm your body, especially your liver. Just because it’s easily available and commonly used doesn’t mean it’s completely harmless.

What is the safe limit for taking paracetamol?

Dr Parinita Kaur, Principal Consultant & Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, said that the safe limit for adults is around 4 tablets (650 mg each) a day, and even that depends on your weight, liver health, and if you’re taking any other medicines. Many cold, flu, or pain medications also contain paracetamol, so it’s easy to take more than the safe amount without even realising it.

Side effects of Dolo 650

Taking Dolo regularly without proper advice or every time you have a slight fever or headache isn’t a healthy habit. It’s important to know when to take it — and when to rest, hydrate, and let your body heal naturally.

Medicines are meant to help us, not become daily habits. It’s always better to consult a doctor before using any medication frequently. Let’s not treat Dolo like Gems — and give our liver the care and caution it deserves.

People who often consume Dolo 650 on their own may have to face low blood pressure. If you also want to avoid such problems, then you must get yourself checked by a doctor once before consuming Dolo 650. Because treating yourself by becoming a doctor can harm your health.

(Disclaimer: The tips suggested in this article are for general information purposes only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program, making any changes to your diet or taking any remedy for any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

