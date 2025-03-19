Do you suffer frequently from acidity issues? Add these things to your diet to get relief If you also ignore the recurring acidity issues thinking it to be minor, then you should be careful or else you may have to suffer the consequences. In this article, we have mentioned about a few things which you must include in your diet to get relief.

It has been said since grandmothers' time that if your stomach is healthy, your overall health will be good. On the other hand, if your stomach is upset, you can fall prey to various health-related problems. Thus, you should always take good care of your gut health. Do you often face the problem of acidity? If yes, then you should be careful.

Diseases occur due to acidity

Having frequent acidity problems means that you have become a victim of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Due to acidity, you may have to face problems like indigestion or vomiting. Acidity can also cause irritable bowel syndrome, malabsorption syndrome and anaemia. It is very important to treat the problem of acidity in time, otherwise you may have to face many problems.

Symptoms of acidity

Pain in the stomach or a burning sensation in the chest, such symptoms can prove to be a sign of acidity. Symptoms like bloating or burping can also point towards acidity. Apart from this, nausea, vomiting or pain in the throat can prove to be symptoms of acidity.

The ultimate solution

Giloy, which is full of medicinal properties, can prove to be effective in eliminating the problem of acidity from the root. Mint can prove to help get rid of acidity by cooling your stomach. To say goodbye to the problem of acidity, you can also start drinking coconut water. Things like jaggery, cumin, curd and celery can also prove to be effective in relieving acidity.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

