Do you get headaches during or post-workout? Know reasons behind this health issue

To stay fit, it is important to work out daily. During intense workouts, you sweat a lot, you feel breathless and your throat gets dry. But if you get a headache during or after a workout, it can be a serious problem. Many people often suffer from headaches. If you always get a headache immediately after any physical activity like walking, jogging or exercising, then there can be many reasons behind it. Let's know why this happens.

Lack of oxygen- Many times the body does not get enough oxygen while working out. Headaches can also occur due to a lack of oxygen in the brain. When you do intense physical exercise, you hold your breath or breathe lightly. Due to this, the brain does not get enough oxygen which can cause headaches. Therefore, breathe well while working out.

Increase in blood pressure- When you work, sometimes the blood pressure becomes high due to which the blood flow increases and a sudden increase in blood flow can also cause a headache. Especially heavy exercise causes the blood vessels to expand, which increases the blood pressure. In such a situation, there may be a problem of headache.

Dehydration- During exercise, the body loses water. When the body is not hydrated, headaches can also occur in such conditions. Therefore, if you sweat a lot during a workout, keep taking a liquid diet. Keep the body hydrated and keep drinking plenty of water.

Lack of sleep- If you have not had enough sleep, you may have a headache problem during workouts. This causes a lot of fatigue in the body. Sometimes this can also be the cause of headaches. If you do heavy workouts in the gym, then keep your sleep pattern right as well.

Low blood sugar level- When you do heavy workouts, it can reduce your blood sugar level. Hypoglycemia can occur due to low blood sugar levels during workouts. This can also cause headaches.

