Diabetic Retinopathy: Know symptoms and prevention tips for this eye disease

Diabetes is an incurable disease spreading rapidly in the country and the world. This disease can only be controlled with a good lifestyle and a healthy diet. If the blood sugar level increases, the body becomes home to many diseases. When diabetes increases, it also has a bad effect on people's eyes. Yes, when the blood sugar level increases, diabetic patients may have problems related to the eyes like diabetic retinopathy. People can also become blind to this problem. In such a situation, Dr Aditi Sharma, an ophthalmologist at Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, is telling us what are the symptoms of diabetic retinopathy and what should be done to prevent it.

What is Diabetic Retinopathy?

Diabetic patients suffering from diabetes may develop diabetic retinopathy due to prolonged high blood sugar. In this disease, the blood vessels of the retina (a sensitive tissue that provides light to the eye from behind) are affected. Due to this, the eyesight becomes weak. If not treated at the right time, you may even become blind.

Symptoms of Diabetic Retinopathy

Blurred vision

Difficulty recognising colors

Unstable vision

New abnormal blood vessels may develop in the retina

How to prevent diabetic retinopathy?

To prevent diabetic retinopathy, it is most important to maintain your lifestyle. Control your rising blood sugar. Check your blood sugar regularly, eat a healthy diet and include yoga and exercise in your lifestyle.

Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic patients should get their eyes checked regularly to detect early signs of retinopathy. During these tests, the eye specialist may use techniques such as dilated eye exams and retinal photography to closely examine the retina. Treatment of diabetic retinopathy may include laser surgery, injections, and vitrectomy to remove blood from the eye.

