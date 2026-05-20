New 6-year study involving 4,700 adults says these 3 lifestyle changes may cut diabetes risk by 31%

New Delhi:

Diabetes has quietly become one of India’s biggest health concerns. According to the International Diabetes Federation, nearly 101 million people in India are currently living with diabetes, while another 136 million are in the prediabetes stage. The numbers are massive. And honestly, still climbing faster than most people realise.

Doctors have repeatedly pointed towards the same core issue behind rising diabetes risk: everyday lifestyle habits. Especially food. What you eat, how much you eat and how active your daily routine looks can significantly influence blood sugar levels, insulin resistance and long-term metabolic health.

New study links lifestyle changes to lower diabetes risk

A large European nutrition study has now found that a few realistic food and lifestyle changes may reduce diabetes risk by as much as 31 per cent.

The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine as part of the PREDIMED-Plus trial, tracked nearly 4,700 adults over six years. Researchers say it is among the biggest long-term nutrition studies focused on diabetes prevention.

Participants in the study were between 55 and 75 years old and already had metabolic syndrome, a condition closely linked to obesity, insulin resistance, unhealthy waist circumference and unstable blood sugar levels.

Researchers divided participants into two separate groups.

One group followed structured diet and lifestyle intervention measures, while the second group continued following a more standard dietary pattern.

The difference in outcomes became noticeable over time.

The intervention group recorded a 31 per cent reduction in diabetes risk compared to the standard diet group, which did not show major improvements.

Researchers also linked the improvements with:

Weight loss

Reduced waist circumference

Better metabolic health

3 lifestyle changes linked to lower diabetes risk

1. Following a Mediterranean-style diet

One major change involved adopting a Mediterranean-style eating pattern.

This diet focuses heavily on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and healthy fats such as olive oil. The idea is fairly simple. Fresher foods. Less ultra-processing. More fibre-rich meals.

Researchers believe this eating pattern may improve insulin sensitivity and help stabilise blood sugar levels more effectively.

The Advances in Nutrition journal has also previously linked Mediterranean diets with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

2. Moderately reducing daily calorie intake

The second change involved controlled calorie reduction.

Participants reportedly reduced their calorie intake by roughly 600 calories per day under structured guidance and monitoring.

Researchers observed improvements in:

Weight loss

Fat reduction

Improved glucose control

The study suggested that moderate calorie reduction may help lower obesity-related diabetes risks while improving how the body processes insulin and glucose.

3. Combining healthier eating with regular physical activity

Researchers also stressed that dietary changes alone may not always produce meaningful long-term results without movement and lifestyle consistency.

Participants were encouraged to include moderate physical activity such as walking and strength training alongside dietary changes.

The programme also involved structured support around weight management and healthier daily routines.

According to researchers, combining nutrition changes with physical activity may help the body regulate blood sugar levels more efficiently over time.

Why researchers believe these changes work

Experts say these recommendations are backed by growing scientific evidence connected to inflammation, metabolism and insulin response rather than short-term internet wellness trends.

According to researchers, these habits may help:

Improve insulin sensitivity

Reduce chronic inflammation

Support gut health and metabolism

Promote sustainable weight loss

A meta-review published in the PLOS One journal also found that diets rich in fibre and whole grains are linked with lower diabetes risk and improved glucose control.

Who may benefit the most from these changes?

Researchers believe these food and lifestyle adjustments may be especially useful for people already considered high-risk for diabetes.

This includes people with:

Prediabetes

Obesity

Metabolic syndrome

Family history of diabetes

The researchers further suggested that consistent lifestyle improvements could potentially help prevent millions of diabetes cases globally.

One point repeatedly highlighted throughout the study was consistency. Small realistic habits followed regularly appeared to matter far more than extreme crash diets or temporary fitness phases.

The overall formula itself is not particularly complicated. Eat better. Stay active. Be consistent. Easier said than done sometimes, obviously. But according to the study, even moderate long-term changes may still make a meaningful difference to diabetes risk over time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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