90 per cent of Indians have dental issues, so why do so few visit a dentist?

New Delhi:

Oral health problems are far more common than most people realise. From cavities and bleeding gums to tooth loss, a large section of the population deals with some form of dental issue. And yet, visiting a dentist is rarely part of routine healthcare in India. For many, it only happens when pain becomes impossible to ignore. A widespread problem that’s often ignored

According to research, nearly 90 per cent of Indians suffer from periodontal issues at some stage. Despite this, dental care continues to be one of the most overlooked aspects of overall health. Awareness around fitness and nutrition may have improved, but oral hygiene still lags behind.

Why most people delay dental visits

“India’s approach to oral healthcare is still largely treatment-driven, with prevention taking a backseat,” says Dr Jeevan Venkappa Shetty, COO of Eka Dental Care. Most people wait until pain begins to affect daily life. By then, what could have been a simple fix often becomes a more complex and expensive treatment.

The problem with waiting for pain

Another myth that exists about dentistry is that all dental concerns come with pain. Unfortunately, dental conditions such as plaque build-up, small cavities, or early gum disease will often show no obvious signs at first and only become infections or lead to tooth loss with time.

The mindset that holds people back

Some of the reasons for the delay include:

Lack of knowledge regarding early symptoms

The absence of urgency when there is no apparent pain

Fears associated with dental procedures

Visits to the dentist are considered nonessential, thus forming an endless loop.

When delay turns into bigger problems

It not only impacts their health but also makes things complicated and costly. “An ignored small cavity would become a bigger problem and would require advanced dental procedures in the future,” said Sachin Katira, co-founder and CEO of Eka Dental Care.

However, by going for early intervention, things remain simple and easier to handle.

Why preventive care matters

However, the real change required is in attitude. Routine dental visits, proper oral hygiene, and early treatment of any small problem can help prevent future complications. However, prevention is not yet an ongoing routine for many individuals. Oral health is not separate from overall health; it’s a part of it.

Until dental care becomes routine rather than reactive, the gap between problems and treatment will continue. Sometimes, prevention isn’t complicated; it’s just about not waiting for pain to remind you.

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