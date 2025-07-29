Dengue cases surge in Bengaluru: Know the symptoms before it’s too late Bengaluru is seeing a surge in dengue cases. Learn the symptoms, recovery timeline, and preventive measures so you and your family can stay one step ahead.

Bengaluru reported 442 cases of dengue in July, with 69 cases in the past week, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The city has reported 1,685 dengue cases since the beginning of the year. According to reports, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao has asked officials to set up preventive measures.

Rao has directed civic officials to use chemicals to control larvae and stressed public awareness campaigns. He also suggested installing OV traps in households and called for regular fogging and pesticide spraying.

What is dengue?

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the world's population now has a risk of dengue, with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

Key symptoms of dengue fever you should never ignore

Most people who get infected with dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, check out the symptoms here.

High fever (40°C/104°F)

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash.

Severe dengue: Signs that need immediate medical help

Severe abdominal pain

Persistent vomiting

Rapid breathing

Bleeding gums or nose

Fatigue

Restlessness

Blood in vomit or stool

Being very thirsty

Pale and cold skin

Feeling weak.

Dengue recovery time

Most will get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. In severe cases, dengue can be fatal.

How to protect yourself from dengue mosquito bites

It is important to keep yourself protected from dengue. Here are some ways to protect yourself.

Avoid mosquito bites: Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing to reduce risk of mosquito bites. Wear fully-covered clothes: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed shoes, especially when outdoors. Light-coloured clothes are better as they attract fewer mosquitoes. Use mosquito nets and screens: Sleep under mosquito nets and install mesh screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Remove standing water: Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Therefore, always empty and clean containers like flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, and coolers to prevent breeding. Keep surroundings clean: Dispose garbage properly and avoid accumlation of water in and around your home. Also, make sure to clean drains and gutters regularly.

