Dengue in Bihar: Patients vomiting black due to paracetamol overdose, know risk factors

Dengue patients vomiting black in Bihar for paracetamol overdose.

Bihar now has 1,774 dengue cases this year, with 48 new cases reported in the last day around the state. The Patna district achieved the highest score, with 36 new cases of dengue reported in the last day, bringing the total number of cases this year to 832. In the past six days, the state has seen a 30.7 per cent spike in dengue cases, totalling 546 infections; in the same time frame, the capital city has seen a 31.4 per cent increase in cases, with 229 individuals testing positive.

According to the TOI report, in addition to Patna, the districts of Madhepura, Saran, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Supaul, and Vaishali all reported five new cases, three of which were in Saran. Over the previous week, the Patna district recorded 35 to 60 instances per day on average. On Sunday, 46 on Saturday, 59 on Friday, 37 on Thursday, and 44 on Wednesday were the highest number of positive cases discovered.

It may be unknown which strain has taken the lives of seven people in the state, including three in Patna, but this time one of its side effects has come to light. Like Corona, the high fever that occurs in the first three to four days is not reduced by the prescribed overdose dose of Paracetamol 650 mg. To get some relief from pain and fever, patients have to take medicine four to five times at an interval of four to five hours. This is the reason why dengue patients are getting admitted this time with the problem of black vomiting or black stool instead of low platelets. According to Dainik Jagran's report, Dr Manish Mandal, Medical Superintendent of IGIMS, said that out of every 10 patients coming to the hospital, two to three suffer from this.

Till now, patients suffering from hemorrhagic and shock syndrome do not suffer from less treatment. The need for platelets remains.

Patients have to take medicine four to five times at an interval of four to five hours. The problem of dengue, hemorrhagic or shock syndrome has not been reported so far this year.

Heart and other chronic patients have more problems: Dr Manish Mandal said that generally, doctors recommend taking three tablets of 15 mg paracetamol per kilogram a day.

Different stages of dengue fever

There are different stages of dengue fever and they have other symptoms. Normal dengue gets cured without medicine in five to seven days. It does not have very serious symptoms. At times, even after the fever subsides, serious disease symptoms start appearing. In this, platelets start decreasing in the body and then there are red rashes on the nose, gums, skin etc. If proper treatment is not given, the blood pressure of the patient starts decreasing due to less fluid in the body and the patient goes into a coma. This condition is called Shaka syndrome. Many times, when the patient's condition is improving, the pressure on the heart starts increasing due to a sudden increase in the amount of fluid in the blood vessels. In case of excessive fever and pain, the patient often consults the doctor himself or the doctor.

