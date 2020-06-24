Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rapid antigen test to daily case search: Delhi's new COVID response plan | Highlights

In order to strengthen COVID 19 surveillance response in Delhi, the authorities have proposed a revised COVID response plan for the health of the residents. This aims to curb the rising trends of coronavirus infection in people. The main idea according to the new order is to amp up the COVID-19 "surveillance and oversight system".



Epidemiological analysis of new cases shows the majority of cases are presenting as isolated sporadic cases and become a cluster of cases. 45% of the cases are showing features of clustering, as per the report in the revised proposed plan. Active case search will be done in containment zones Testing of suspects will be augmented by the universal application of Rapid Antigen Test, says the plan.



The plan says that the Definition of high risk and low-risk contact to be followed as per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare guidelines. To strengthen the contact tracing, dedicated team to be deployed to put contacts and high-risk contacts under quarantine.



All symptomatic contacts and asymptomatic high-risk contacts to be tested between 5th to 10th Day of contact as per guidelines. Authorities have laid emphasis on daily case search through teams, their testing, and isolation. Physical distancing measures and prevention of intermixing of people inside the containment zone by police.



Formation of the containment zone around the house and workplace of the COVID-19 positive patient within 24 hours. Infection prevention and care of health care workers and other frontline workers



Periodic health care check-up of frontline workers, prophylactic use of HCQ as per MoHFW guidelines, and screening for COVID-19 should be undertaken. Ginger Hoel and Tulip Hotel have dedicated COVID centers for health care workers.



House to House screening and Response in Containment Zones by June 30 proposed. House to House screening and Response in rest of Delhi proposed by July 6



In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the LG had on Friday directed a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for every COVID-19 patient, but the decision was revoked a day later following stiff opposition by the AAP government.

