Delhi dust alert: Pulmonologist explains how dust can affect your lungs

Residents across Delhi-NCR have recently noticed hazy skies, reduced visibility and rising dust levels in the air. While weather experts say strong winds from western regions carried dust from Balochistan and parts of Pakistan into North India, doctors warn that such conditions can also have serious effects on respiratory health.

The suspended dust particles in the air can easily enter the human respiratory system, especially in densely populated cities where construction activities are already causing bad air quality. According to Dr Anshuman Rajkhowa, Associate Consultant – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, “Repeated exposure to fine dust particles can cause irritation in the respiratory system and inflammation in the lungs.”

“Construction dust and environmental particulate matter are extremely small and can easily enter the respiratory passage,” Dr Rajkhowa explains. “Long-term exposure can cause inflammation not just in the lungs but throughout the respiratory tract, from the nose to the lower airways.”

How dust affects the respiratory system

Fine dust particles, especially those present in urban environments, can penetrate deep into the lungs when inhaled.

Over time, repeated exposure may lead to irritation of the airways and trigger inflammatory responses. This can affect both people with existing respiratory conditions and otherwise healthy individuals.

Dr Rajkhowa says the respiratory tract is particularly vulnerable because it directly interacts with airborne pollutants.

“When particulate matter levels are high, the body’s natural defence mechanisms can become overwhelmed,” he notes. “This increases the risk of respiratory symptoms and airway inflammation.”

Common symptoms of dust exposure

Exposure to dust-heavy environments may cause several noticeable symptoms, especially when stepping outdoors.

According to Dr Rajkhowa, common warning signs include:

persistent coughing

chest congestion

frequent sneezing

runny nose

throat irritation

breathing discomfort outdoors

“If someone notices that these symptoms appear repeatedly when they go outside, it may indicate chronic exposure to environmental dust,” he says.

Who is most at risk

Certain groups are more vulnerable to dust-related respiratory problems.

These include:

people with asthma

individuals with chronic lung disease

children

elderly individuals

people working in construction-heavy areas

Simple ways to protect your lungs

Dr. Rajkhowa advises wearing a well-fitted N95 mask when outdoors in areas with visible dust or poor air quality.

“Barrier protection like an N95 mask can significantly reduce inhalation of fine particulate matter,” he says.

Indoor air quality is also important. Regularly cleaning air conditioner filters and preventing dust entry into the home can help limit indoor exposure.

“Wet cleaning methods at home are helpful because they reduce airborne dust and prevent it from circulating indoors,” he adds.

When to see a doctor

If symptoms like coughing, tightness in the chest, or difficulty in breathing continue for a few days, medical help should be sought.

Doctors can suggest lung function tests to determine how well the lungs are functioning and if there is inflammation in the lungs due to prolonged exposure to dust and pollutants.