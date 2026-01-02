Delhi air pollution: Why lung tests are no longer optional in high AQI areas, warns doctor Delhi’s air pollution continues to damage lung health. A chest surgeon explains why lung tests like spirometry and X-rays are essential for people living in high AQI areas.

New Delhi:

Delhi NCR continues to slip into ‘Poor’ and ‘Severe’ air quality zones, especially during the winter months. Localised pollution spikes, stagnant weather and vehicular emissions mean that for most residents, breathing clean air is still a daily struggle.

Speaking to India TV, Dr Harsh Vardhan Puri, chest surgeon at Medanta Hospital, sounded a clear warning: even if the numbers look better on paper, the impact of pollution on lungs remains serious, and often invisible.

“Breathing Delhi air is like smoking 25 cigarettes a day”, Dr Puri didn’t mince words while explaining the health cost of living in high-AQI zones like Delhi NCR.

“Breathing Delhi’s air is equivalent to smoking nearly 25 cigarettes a day,” he said, adding that something as common as burning a mosquito coil indoors can expose a person to toxins equal to 100 cigarettes.

The danger, he explained, lies in the fact that lung damage builds silently, often going unnoticed until symptoms become severe.

Feeling breathless? Don’t ignore it, warns the doctor

When asked what someone should do if they start feeling breathless, Dr Puri stressed that delay is the biggest mistake.

“Most people dismiss symptoms as seasonal change or a viral infection. But if your cough lasts more than two weeks, or if you feel breathless doing activities that were easy a month ago, you must see a chest specialist,” he said.

According to him, two basic tests can offer crucial insights:

Chest X-ray

Spirometry test

“These tests are non-invasive and give us a very clear picture of lung health,” he added, emphasising that such screenings should no longer be considered optional for people living in polluted cities.

Do ‘lung detox’ drinks really work? The truth may disappoint you

With pollution anxiety rising, many people are turning to “lung detox” drinks and supplements heavily marketed online. Dr Puri was quick to dismiss these claims.

“There is no such thing as a detox drink that can clean carbon deposits from your lungs,” he said bluntly. “Your lungs are not a pipe that you can flush.”

The only real detox, he explained, is clean air. However, a healthy diet can still play a supportive role.

“Foods rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation caused by pollution. Focus on nutrition, not expensive and unproven supplements,” he advised.

Is GRAP enough to protect Delhi’s air?

On the government’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Dr Puri acknowledged that while it helps temporarily, it falls short of being a permanent solution.

“GRAP is reactive. It’s like digging a well when your house is already on fire,” he remarked.

Restricting construction activity or vehicle movement during peak pollution helps, but doesn’t address the root causes. What Delhi needs, he said, is a year-round strategy, not a short winter response.

“We need large-scale electric public transport and a permanent, profitable solution for farmers dealing with crop residue. Air must be treated as a national asset, not a seasonal concern,” he stressed.

A final message: Don’t panic, but don’t be complacent

As pollution discussions increasingly cause anxiety, Dr Puri offered a grounded closing message for viewers.

“Don’t panic, but don’t be complacent,” he said. “Awareness is the first step toward change. Demand clean air as your fundamental right.”