Dark Chocolate to Green Tea: 7 foods to reduce anxiety

These are the 7 foods that can help to reduce anxiety

Food can impact our mood and emotions due to its influence on various physiological and chemical processes within our bodies. The relationship between food and mood is very complex. Food can be a real stress buster at times and even science says that, so, lets have a look at some of the food items which can lift your mood.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds contains iron, magnesium and potassium in them. As per scientists, Iron is responsible for enzymes that break down tyrosine and tryptophan to produce dopamine and serotonin for good hormones. Magnesium and Potassium help reduce blood sugar and blood pressure which automatically reduce anxiety and serve a nervous system relaxant.

Dark Chocolates: Chocolate contains natural mood lifters and after eating them we see an increase in dopamine and serotonin levels which makes us feel good, they also offer light caffeine and contain magnesium which reduces anxiety.

Green Tea: Green Tea is associated with several benefits and one of them includes improvements in mood. Green Tea is high in L-theanine, a type of amino acid that helps in reducing anxiety.

Whole Wheat Bread: Whole wheat bread is a type of carbohydrate which increases the production of serotonin in brain.

Yogurt: Yogurt is considered a probiotic food that may promote mental health and brain function. It reduces inflammation and increases the production of mood-boosting neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

Berries: Berries contain numerous antioxidants, which help us protect our cells from stress and anxiety which ease the feeling of depression.

Oranges: The first thought which pops up when we think of oranges is vitamin C. These citrus fruits helps us reduce anxiety and stress because of their fresh citrusy flavour which may boost serotonin level in the brain.

