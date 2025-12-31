Meningitis explained after Damien Martyn’s hospitalisation: Symptoms, risks and care Former Australian batter Damien Martyn has been hospitalised with meningitis and placed in an induced coma, prompting concern and support from the cricketing world.

Meningitis is keeping former Australian batter Damien Martyn in a hospital in Queensland. Martyn, 54, became unwell on Boxing Day. Details of his illness were disclosed to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday night. Martyn is in an induced coma right now.

On Wednesday, former players began to show their support on social media. "I'm sending @damienmartyn lots of love and prayers. Continue to be a fierce and resilient legend. Darren Lehmann wrote, "Love to the family xxx," on X, formerly Twitter.

What is Meningitis?

Meningitis is a serious medical condition where the protective layers around the brain and spinal cord (called the meninges) become inflamed. This swelling puts pressure on the brain and nerves, and can be life-threatening if not treated quickly. It can affect anyone, but infants, young children and older adults are especially vulnerable.

Causes of Meningitis

Viral and bacterial infections account for most cases of Meningitis. Bacterial meningitis symptoms develop rapidly and may be life-threatening; however, viral meningitis symptoms will develop over a longer time period and typically are less severe than those of bacterial meningitis.

Fungal and parasitic infections are uncommon causes of Meningitis, but can occur among individuals who have weakened immune systems.

Non-infectious causes of Meningitis include traumatic head injuries, some pharmaceutical medications, and autoimmune disorders or cancers.

Common Symptoms

Sudden fever and severe headache

Stiff neck and sensitivity to light

Nausea, vomiting and confusion

Extreme sleepiness or difficulty waking

In babies: poor feeding, irritability or a bulging soft spot on the head

Treatment Options

Treatment depends on the cause:

Antibiotics for bacterial meningitis

Antivirals for some viral types

Antifungal medicines for fungal infections

Steroids and IV fluids to reduce inflammation and support recovery

Quick medical care is crucial; bacterial meningitis can progress rapidly and lead to complications like hearing loss, brain damage or even death if not treated promptly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.