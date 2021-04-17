Saturday, April 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid19 Latest Updates: 40% of India's population to develop antibodies, estimate researchers
Live now

Covid19 Latest Updates: 40% of India's population to develop antibodies, estimate researchers

Coronavirus cases are seeing a sharp surge lately. Over two lakh cases have been reported in a single day spike. however researchers estimate that the faster the COVID 19 wave is rising it may fall at the same rate.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2021 7:30 IST
Representative image
Image Source : PTI

Representative image

India is currently seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. What is called as the second wave of COVID 19, is considered to be more dangerous and faster than the previous one we saw last year. However, researchers estimate that the rapid spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in India means that it will be less protracted too with 40 per cent of India's population estimated to develop antibodies by April end. Research by Credit Suisse estimates that the faster the second wave rises, the faster it should fall. The analysis notes that the area under the curve matters, as the infection fatality rate is still 0.05 per cent against an all-cause mortality rate of 0.7 per cent.

Catch latest updates on COVID 19 here!

 

Live updates :Covid19 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 17, 2021 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Faster the second wave of Covid rises, the faster it should fall: Research

    A research by Credit Suisse estimates that the faster the second wave rises, the faster it should fall. The analysis notes that the area under the curve matters, as the infection fatality rate is still 0.05 per cent against an all-cause mortality rate of 0.7 per cent. Click here to read full story

     

Top News

Latest News

X