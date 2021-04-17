Covid19 Latest Updates: 40% of India's population to develop antibodies, estimate researchers

Image Source : PTI Representative image

India is currently seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. What is called as the second wave of COVID 19, is considered to be more dangerous and faster than the previous one we saw last year. However, researchers estimate that the rapid spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in India means that it will be less protracted too with 40 per cent of India's population estimated to develop antibodies by April end. Research by Credit Suisse estimates that the faster the second wave rises, the faster it should fall. The analysis notes that the area under the curve matters, as the infection fatality rate is still 0.05 per cent against an all-cause mortality rate of 0.7 per cent.