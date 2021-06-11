Covid India LIVE Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth

A post is going viral on social media in which it is being claimed that everyone needs to take special precautions while buying onions, as it can also cause black fungus infection. The outer covering of onions can also cause mucormycosis. Therefore, on whichever food item you see anything like black fungus, immediately destroy it carefully.

Regarding this claim, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS said that there is a need to manage blood sugar level to prevent fungal infection in patients infected with coronavirus. Talking about mucormycosis, Guleria said, the most important thing to remember about this is that mucormycosis is not a black fungus, it is a misnomer. Due to the lack of blood in this infection, the patient's skin gradually starts to fade and looks black, which is why people started calling it black fungus. But it does not spread through anything else.