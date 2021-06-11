Covid India LIVE Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth

Friday, June 11, 2021
     
The cases of black fungus ie mucormycosis are increasing rapidly in the country because of which everyone is scared. According to doctors, people taking high steroids and are diabetic are more prone to getting infected with this rare fungal infection. While on one hand, doctors are trying their best to find its treatment, on the other hand, many rumors are being spread about black fungus. 

Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2021 8:32 IST
After the vaccination process taking place effectively, the risk of covid has been decreasing significantly. There has been a huge decrease in the number of cases and deaths as well. However, the cases of black fungus ie mucormycosis are increasing rapidly in the country because of which everyone is scared. According to doctors, people taking high steroids and are diabetic are more prone to getting infected with this rare fungal infection. While on one hand, doctors are trying their best to find its treatment, on the other hand, many rumors are being spread about black fungus. Know the truth behind myths going around about black fungus and  all the latest updates about covid.

 

  • Jun 11, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Does black fungus spread through onions?

    A post is going viral on social media in which it is being claimed that everyone needs to take special precautions while buying onions, as it can also cause black fungus infection. The outer covering of onions can also cause mucormycosis. Therefore, on whichever food item you see anything like black fungus, immediately destroy it carefully.

    Regarding this claim, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS said that there is a need to manage blood sugar level to prevent fungal infection in patients infected with coronavirus. Talking about mucormycosis, Guleria said, the most important thing to remember about this is that mucormycosis is not a black fungus, it is a misnomer. Due to the lack of blood in this infection, the patient's skin gradually starts to fade and looks black, which is why people started calling it black fungus. But it does not spread through anything else.

  • Jun 11, 2021 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Do 5G mobile networks spread/transmit COVID-19?

    There are many myths doing the rounds on the internet about Covid19. The latest is if the coronavirus can travel on radio waves or mobile networks. Debunking the myths, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reveals that viruses can not travel on radio waves or mobile networks. Covid19 is spreading in many countries that do not have a 5G mobile network.

