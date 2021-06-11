Covid India LIVE Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth

After the vaccination process taking place effectively, the risk of covid has been decreasing significantly. There has been a huge decrease in the number of cases and deaths as well. However, the cases of black fungus ie mucormycosis are increasing rapidly in the country because of which everyone is scared. According to doctors, people taking high steroids and are diabetic are more prone to getting infected with this rare fungal infection. While on one hand, doctors are trying their best to find its treatment, on the other hand, many rumors are being spread about black fungus. Know the truth behind myths going around about black fungus and all the latest updates about covid.