India logs less than 1 lakh Covid cases for 4th day, over 3,400 fatalities; 1.34 lakh discharged

India on Friday recorded as many as 91,702 new Covid cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 29.3 million, according to Union Health Ministry. The country has registered above the 3,000-mark once again with 3,403 more people succumbing to the disease. With this, the death toll in the country has jumped to 3,63,079.
The country now has a total of 11,21,671, active cases, declining by 46,281, which comprises 4 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 94.77 percent.
Meanwhile, 1,34,580 people were discharged after recuperating from Covid-19 on Thursday. This took the total number of discharges to 2,77,90,073.
A total of 24,60,85,649 vaccine doses have been inoculated. India has tested 37,42,42,384 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
