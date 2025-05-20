Covid cases increase in Asia: What is causing the spike and what should we do? Doctors explain new symptoms Testing is very crucial to identify which particular strain is the prominent one causing the outbreak. And so that data then needs to be shared between the countries and within the country between different states.

New Delhi:

Several countries across Asia are seeing a clear increase in COVID-19 cases, which causes new worries for health officials. Evolving viral variants join waning immunity to drive the current surge. Public health measures were relaxed at a time when mobility increased.

What is causing the spike?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta, Associate Director & Head - Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, said that the new subvariants of the Omicron strain can emerge as one of the main contributors. Specifically, the JN.1 lineage contributes. This subvariant is highly transmissible and appears to evade immunity with more effectiveness. Yet it is not more lethal. Its rapid spread is now leading to a rise in overall case numbers, though symptoms do remain largely mild in most vaccinated people.

Another factor: immunity wanes. Booster uptake within several regions has remained quite low, as many Asian populations received their vaccine dose over one year ago. Immunity declines without timely booster campaigns, so communities are more susceptible to infection, especially within vulnerable groups like the elderly.

Relaxation of pandemic-era precautions in general compounds the problem. People resume normal activities, for mask-wearing, social distancing, also hygiene measures have largely been abandoned. The virus finds an ample opportunity for it to spread now that public gatherings and international travel are back in full swing.

A role is one that is played by seasonal factors. People do go indoors as temperatures cool down in parts of Asia where the transmission risk is indeed higher and the ventilation is truly poorer. Furthermore, underreporting endures as testing declines so the real case number might exceed reported data quite considerably.

The current surge should be taken into consideration and individuals must take necessary steps to eliminate the possibility of catching the same. Continued surveillance in order to detect any future mutations early can prove to be beneficial. Additionally, being vigilant and responsible behaviour are key factors in keeping the virus in check.

List of new symptoms associated with the JN.1 variant:

Headache

Sore throat

Fever

Dry cough

Diarrhoea (observed more frequently in this variant)

Runny or blocked nose

Fatigue or exhaustion

Loss of taste or smell

So, what should a country like India do?

We spoke with Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Senior Director of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare, who advised us to stay vigilant, watch for any new cases entering the nation, and pay attention to any rise in the number of flu-like diseases being reported. In any situation where suspicion arises, the individual in question, especially a traveller, should be examined, undergo genomic surveillance testing, and, of course, isolate themselves. "If the cases increase, we have to reconsider our vaccination strategy, especially the booster dosing, and especially for people who are at high risk, which I said: elderly people, people with medical comorbidities, people with organ failures, and people who are on immunosuppressive medications, etc. So, this is the high-risk group, which we may have to address specifically," Dr Budhiraja added.

The key takeaways are still prevention measures like hand washing, mask wearing, social separation, and staying indoors if you are infected.

"I can clearly say, there is absolutely no need to panic, there is no panic-like situation. But one has to be alert over the next several weeks to see how this outbreak, which has happened in certain regions of Asia, affects the rest of the world," the doctor mentioned.

