Covid-19 cases spike in Hong Kong, Singapore; know risk factors and symptoms

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly in some parts of Southeast Asia. Hong Kong and Singapore have seen a sudden surge in the number of cases. Cases of COVID infection are also increasing in China and Thailand. For the first time in the last year, a 28 percent increase has been registered in Singapore. As of May 3, 14,200 cases were registered in Singapore. These increasing cases of corona are part of a new wave spreading in many countries of Asia. In such a situation, you need to take special precautions.

Bloomberg said in a report that it seems that the new cases of corona spreading in many areas of Asia are related to the new wave of Covid-19. Cases are also increasing in China and Thailand. In China, the cases of Covid-19 are about to touch the peak of last summer. While in Thailand, an increase in cases has been seen after the Songkran Festival held in April.

Covid-19 cases increase in Singapore

Let us tell you that the main variants in Singapore at present are LF.7 and NB.1.8. Both these variants of Covid-19 are related to the JN.1 strain. According to health officials, together they are responsible for more than two-thirds of all infected cases.

Who is at risk of COVID-19?

Mostly people with weak immunity are getting infected with Covid-19. People who have health problems are at an increased risk of getting infected. According to doctors, the weakening immune system in this season can be the reason for this. In such a situation, people in Singapore are being asked to take booster doses.

Symptoms of the new COVID-19 are like normal flu

Singapore's health ministry has said that population immunity is waning, but there is no sign that the current variants are spreading faster or causing more severe disease than variants seen earlier in the pandemic. Doctors are treating this new wave of COVID-19 as a normal flu. Most people are recovering quickly and without complications, CNA reports.

