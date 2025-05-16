What is Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures Understand Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever: Learn about causes, symptoms, and treatment options. Know preventive measures to protect yourself and loved ones from this severe form of dengue.

New Delhi:

Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) is a severe complication of dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Although the majority of dengue infections are mild, DHF is life-threatening, and it involves bleeding, decreased platelet count, and leakage of plasma that can cause shock.

Symptoms and warning signs

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, early symptoms of DHF are similar to ordinary dengue fever—fever of high level, headache, muscle and joint aching, and rash. But after a couple of days, warning signs might develop:

Severe abdominal pain

Vomiting repeatedly

Gum or nose bleeding

Vomiting or stool with blood

Sudden decrease in blood pressure

These signs are of a critical nature and demand emergency medical treatment.

Who is at risk?

DHF most often occurs in people who have had a previous dengue infection due to a different virus strain. The abnormal immune response during a secondary infection raises the risk. Hospitals across India are equipped to manage severe dengue cases, though early detection remains key.

Treatment and management

There is no antiviral therapy for DHF. Treatment consists of cautious fluid replacement, close monitoring of vital signs, and supportive therapy to avoid shock and organ failure. Hospitalisation may be required to allow close monitoring and immediate intervention.

Prevention strategies

Preventing dengue and DHF is achieved through controlling the mosquito population and preventing bites:

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed.

Use insect repellents and mosquito netting.

Wear long sleeves.

Practice cleanliness and proper disposal of waste.

The Importance of Awareness

Early detection and urgent treatment can salvage lives. Educational programmes within the community for detection of warning signs and minimising mosquito contact are the key to managing and preventing dengue haemorrhagic fever from taking its harsh toll.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: What is the difference between STIs and STDs? Know about common STIs and their symptoms