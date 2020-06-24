COVID-19 patients can now enjoy music, read books in this Kerala medical college

Image Source : PTI/FILE (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) The robot named ‘KARMI-Bot’ was used to assist patients at the medical college’s COVID-19 isolation ward.

Coronavirus infection not just comes with breathing difficulties, fever, chills, etc. but also isolation, staying away from loved ones and mental trauma. Keeping all this in mind, the doctors at a Kerala medical college have come up with a unique initiative to save the patients from mental anguish.

Coronavirus patients will now be able to enjoy music and read books in the time they spend in isolation.

Kerala government's Covid-19 response has become a role model for others in similar situation. They have been able to limit the spread. Earlier, a government hospital in Ernakulam deployed a robot to serve food and medicines to coronavirus patients with an aim to reduce risk of infections for doctors and health workers.

Malayalam star Mohanlal’s Viswasanthi Foundation donated the autonomous robot to the COVID-19 ward of the Ernakulam government medical college hospital.

The robot named ‘KARMI-Bot’ was used to assist patients at the medical college’s COVID-19 isolation ward, the Ernakulam district public relations department had said in a release.

