Can increase in temperature kill coronavirus? Know the truth

Image Source : The only proven, effective measure to contain the spread is by social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene.

Coronavirus is destroyed in heat -- we have been hearing and waiting for summers just to get rid of this deadly virus. But is this true? Let's find out. Some facts are that Coronavirus stays active for 8-10 days on dry surfaces. And that it survives in the human body at 37 degree Celsius. Like all viruses they are destroyed when heated. However, what is still unknown is that the exact threshold temperature to destroy COVID-19 and it is a scary situation to be in. Research is still going on in this regard.

Coronavirus: COVID-19 virus has now spread across the world and has infected more than 110 countries. Scientists are still struggling to find a cure or vaccine for it. Widely speculated that as the season changes, temperature will kill the virus, or we have heard lines like - stay in sunshine, increase body heat, then the virus will not harm you - we suggest let us not believe such things till there is concrete evidence or an official guideline to this effect.

The only proven, effective measure to contain the spread is by social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene. However, the coronavirus is known to be sensitive to three things, according to some experts - while not necessary in this order -- sunlight and High temperature.

Here is how you can follow simple measures to help prevent transmission: