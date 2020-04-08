COVID-19: 10 things to know if you have any of coronavirus symptoms

Image Source : PTI If you develop any of the symptoms- dry cough, cold and fever, here's what you should do.

There is a constant surge in the COVID-19 positive cases and deaths in India, causing people to panic. COVID-19, a highly contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in December last year. However, in any case, panic doesn't help but precautions do. It is important to be positive in such a time of crisis. Moreover, there are less chances of you getting infected if you're at home and following all safety measures. Despite all these, if you develop any of the symptoms- dry cough, cold and fever, here's what you should do.

Do not rush to a government hospital testing for coronavirus. Hospitals might have a long waiting period and therefore, there can be a high chance of you getting infected while waiting at hospital. In case you have travel history to a country hit by COVID-19 or have any contact history with someone who has tested positive, then you might need to undergo the test.

If you want to have more information regarding COVID-19, contact government hospital via phone or dial the helpline number released by the Ministry of Health and Public Welfare. You can also contact private laboratories authorised for COVID-19 testing and ask them to collect sample at your home (it's a simple nasal and throat swab - no injection). You can also consult your doctor and ask if you should stay at home in self-imposed isolation.

If case you have to visit the hospital, don't forget to wear a mask and carry sanitizer. Most importantly, you can ask the doctors to allow you to be in self-quarantine at home. If you are facing breathing problems, it is advisable to visit the hospital.

Make a list of all the people you have met in the last few days. Inform them that you are not feeling well and you are in self-imposed isolation even though you have not yet been tested positive.

Keep at least 6 feet distance from your family members, especially elderly members as they are the most vulnerable. Disinfect and sanitise all door handles, knobs and any surfaces that you touch. Eatables and drinks you use must be sanitized and kept exclusively for you.

Be in touch with your doctor and follow what she or he says. Do not follow treatment suggestions circulating on social media as there are mostly misinformation. You can have paracetamol (available under many different brand names). Keep yourself hydrated and give your body a complete rest.

You should start feeling better within the next 5-7 days. So, do not be anxious or tense. Remember, you are only going to get better. Focus on not spreading the infection to others.

If you are one of the few whose body is finding it difficult to fight the virus, you may begin to experience respiratory issues. In such a case, one needs ventilator oxygen support.

If you are an elderly person or have diabetes, heart-related issues or some other major disease - then, the decision to go to hospital should be taken as soon as symptoms develop. The sooner, the better.

Always remember that the coronavirus is extremely infectious and the onus to contain the spread of infection from you lies on you. Start taking precautions as soon as you start feeling unwell.





