Cough or sneeze mean COVID-19? As callers bombard helpline, know exact symptoms

Government helpline numbers for coronavirus are regularly being bombarded with queries related to common sneeze and cough. Never was cough or sneeze such a matter of concern before COVID-19 crisis gripped the world. Ever since the pandemic, people have become more anxious. They prefer seeking expert advice on the viral infection and dietary issues amidst the spread of the deadly contagion. The most common questions asked at the government helpline number are:"Am I COVID-19 infected if I sneeze?", "Can I consume meat in view of the virus outbreak?"

Afraid of contracting the disease, the callers to the 104 government helpline seek clarification on various issues. However, what worries them the most is if sneeze or cough could mean symptoms for COVID-19. Those handling the queries told PTI, "We receive hundreds of calls daily from those in the city and other parts of the state and many among them display anxiety that they may have been infected with the virus because they sneezed or coughed".

There are nearly a dozen counsellors including nutritionists to guide people during the lockdown. People are resorting to dialling up the helpline number as clinics are closed following instruction from the government "People become so anxious that they fail to realise that common sneezing is caused by allergy. We explain the symptoms (of coronavirus) and ask if they have a history of travel to any of the COVID-19 affected countries or were in contact with those under home isolation, and offer guidance accordingly," one of the members of the COVID-19 helpline number team said.

It is confusing because symptoms of coronavirus and flu are almost similar. Some common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, tiredness, dry cough. One can also experience body pain, nasal congestion, running nose, sore throat and diarrhoea. Some also face breathing problems. In many cases, people can be asymptomatic.

As far as the flu is concerned, one of the major symptoms is running nose, followed by cough and fever. Quite a less number of people infected with coronavirus have reported running nose along with cough. However, if one has a running nose along with breathing issues, it is advisable to get screened.

If one only has a sore throat, then it cannot be a case of coronavirus. One can have a sore throat due to several reasons.

Meanwhile, there are others who are also concerned about the consumption of non-veg food. They want to know whether their liking for meat could land them in a hospital or not. A nutritionist said, "We advise them to cook the meat well before consuming, if they are particular on eating non-vegetarian food. There are other callers who ask for an ideal diet to enhance their immunity." Such people are advised to eat freshly prepared meals on time and supplement them with fruits and vegetables. "Even Amla or orange could be consumed to boost one's immunity," she added.

The poultry industry is facing a hit after rumours that eating chicken could lead to the spread of the pandemic. A lot of material and explanations are available on the internet regarding the same, which state that consuming chicken will not result in coronavirus.

