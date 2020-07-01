Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hitting out at Coronil critics to research on Swine Flu- Key takeaways from Swami Ramdev's press conference

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Swami Ramdev made certain things clear about his Ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus--Coronil. The medicine claimed '100 percent favourable results' in just a few days. Made from Ayurvedic elements like Tulsi, Giloy, and Ashwagandha, Coronil made 69 percent patients turn negative from positive in 3 days and 100 percent in 7 days during the clinical control trial. Many questions arose when the Ministry of AYUSH asked Patanjali to submit all the details and researches related to the drug. On Wednesday, the yoga guru announced that the differences have now been solved and Coronil will now be available in the market. For the unversed, the corona kit consists of three medicines including--Coronil, Swasari Wati, and Anu oil. Here are certain key takeaways from today's conference:

Swami Ramdev on Wednesday said that Patanjali is also conducting research on more than 10 critical diseases. He said Patanjali has already conducted 3 levels of research including In silico, In vitro, In vivo stages. Further, the research is being conducted on diseases like Hypertension, Asthama, Swine Flu, Dengue, Heart problems, Hepatitis, Arthritis, and other serious health issues.

The yoga guru said, "Whatever protocols have been set by modern medical science, according to them, we have made Coronil with use of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi."

He said, "If you have differences of opinion with Swami Ramdev or Acharya Balakrishnan then criticize them, but at least have a soft heart towards people who are suffering from COVID-19 and might benefit from our medicines."

Talking about the medicine, he said that no metal has been found in these ayurvedic drugs.

Earlier, during India TV's 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sung,' he said, "Why should research be an exclusive thing of elites. Why treatment techniques devised in Germany, the United Kingdom or Europe only get acceptance status as 'medicine'? Time people recognize Ayurveda's power to cure and heal people."

What is the dose of Coronil?

The Coronil kit mainly contains three drugs. Eat 3 tablets of Shwasari thrice a day. Take 2 tablets of Coronil tablets 3 times. Always take the tablet with warm water and half an hour after the meal. These are dosages for the age group of 15–80 years. For children of 6-14 years of age, the dose will turn into half.

