Consuming fish during pregnancy may cause these 5 health problems

When a woman is pregnant, her diet affects not only her health but also the baby growing in the womb. At this time, extra care has to be taken about everything, especially when it comes to protein-rich foods like fish. Fish is often considered a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and protein, which is beneficial for the body in general. But the condition of pregnancy is not normal.

At that time the sensitivity of the body increases, the digestive system slows down a bit, and the immune system also undergoes changes. Therefore, it is healthy to eat only such food in pregnancy that not only provides nutrition but also keeps the body healthy from within. Many experts believe that eating fish during pregnancy causes many types of harm to the body. Know what health problems may be caused by eating fish during pregnancy.

1. Mercury Toxicity

Mercury is a neurotoxin that can harm the brain development of the foetus. According to a study in the Journal of Midwifery & Women's Health, consuming fish during pregnancy provides omega-3 fatty acids necessary for the development of the foetus. But there are some disadvantages to eating fish. Large and long-lived fish contain high amounts of mercury. Consuming them during pregnancy can affect the development of the fetus' brain and nervous system.

2. Risk of Infection

Eating raw or undercooked fish can contain listeria and other bacteria, which can be dangerous for pregnant women and foetuses. Raw or undercooked fish (such as sushi and smoked fish) may contain bacteria and parasites such as listeria and toxoplasma. An infection called erythropoietin increases the risk of miscarriage, premature delivery, or death of the newborn. Therefore, pregnant women should always consume well-cooked fish.

3. Digestive Discomfort

The digestive system of women is already sensitive during pregnancy. Eating fish in large quantities or of poor quality can cause indigestion, acidity, vomiting or stomach upset. This can lead to a lack of water and nutrients in the body, which is harmful for both the mother and the baby.

4. Weakened Immune System

If poor-quality fish is consumed during pregnancy, the bacteria or toxins present in it can have a profound effect on the body. Mercury or other chemicals present in fish have a bad effect on the immune cells, which increases the risk of the woman falling sick frequently or getting infections.

5. Risk of Foodborne Illnesses

The risk of foodborne illnesses increases manifold during pregnancy. If fish is not cooked properly or kept in the refrigerator for a long time, harmful bacteria like salmonella, listeria, and E. coli can grow in it. Food Poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and dehydration can prove to be dangerous for both the pregnant woman and the foetus.

Fish contains many nutrients that are beneficial for the mother and the baby, but choosing the wrong fish and ignoring its quantity can cause serious health risks, so eating fish or excess meat should be avoided during pregnancy.

