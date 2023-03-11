Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Consuming excessive fibre is harmful: know the side effects

Dieticians have always emphasized the importance of a fibre-rich diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has confirmed that a fibre-rich diet is essential to keep the digestive system in good health. Furthermore, fibre is also known to lower blood pressure levels and reduce the risk of heart problems, obesity and diabetes. There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber helps with digestion and can help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol. It is found in foods like oats, chia seeds, barley, and citrus fruits. Insoluble fiber is found in foods like vegetables, nuts, and beans. While fiber is good for one’s health, one must increase its portions slowly.

Unregulated consumption of fibre-rich diet can cause a number of complications, including:

Change in bowel movements, leading to problems like constipation or diarrhea.

Problems like bloating, gas, and abdominal pain and constipation.

Elimination of nutrients, even before the body can absorb them.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has also mentioned some conditions under which one should strictly avoid consuming fibre-rich foods. It can further aggravate one’s health conditions. Such conditions include:

Ulcerative colitis

IBS or Irritable bowel syndrome.

Crohn's disease.

Bowel narrowing due to a tumour.

Irritation or damage in the digestive tract.

Recovering from gastrointestinal surgeries like ileostomy and colostomy

Undergoing radiation therapy or any other treatment that might impact the gastrointestinal tract.

FAQs

1. How much fibre should one consume?

Ideally, nutritionists advise adults to consume 14 grams of fibre for every 1000 calories.

2. Can eating more fibre help in weight management?

Yes, surprisingly, consuming fibre-rich diets regularly can help people manage their weight.

