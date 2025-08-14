Constantly low on energy? Doctor explains why women feel fatigue Feeling tired all the time? Dr Shaikh Mohammed Aslam explains the common causes of fatigue in women, from anaemia and vitamin deficiencies to stress and sleep issues, and how to boost your energy.

New Delhi:

Fatigue is one of the most common health complaints which doctors hear from their patients. Clinical observations and studies have indicated that women report and experience fatigue more frequently and intensely than men. This is a persistent, deep exhaustion that doesn't go away, even with rest, rather than just feeling sleepy.

In India, a staggering 57% of women aged 15-49 years suffer from anaemia, which remains one of the leading causes of constant tiredness. Recently, we reached out to Dr Shaikh Mohammed Aslam, HOD and consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, to understand the issue. While hectic schedules and stress contribute, chronic low energy often signals an underlying health issue — and in many cases, the root cause is a vitamin or mineral deficiency.

Common deficiencies behind women's fatigue

Let's explore the reason why women feel exhausted:

Iron deficiency (Anaemia):

Haemoglobin, which transports oxygen throughout the body, depends on iron. Low iron means less oxygen is being transported, and this causes weakness and fatigue.

Women are at risk, especially during pregnancy and the menstrual cycle, due to increased demands. To manage this, one should be eating foods that are high in iron, such as leafy greens, lentils, and fortified cereals. These are better absorbed when combined with foods high in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits. Here are a few amazing sources of iron for women.

Vitamin B12 deficiency:

Healthy red blood cells and nerve function depend on vitamin B12. Its deficiency can cause neurological symptoms, exhaustion and weakness.

Because B12 is present in foods of animal origin, it is a concern for people who are vegan or vegetarian, as well as older adults who have problems absorbing it. To manage this, women should be eating foods high in B12, such as dairy, fortified cereals, and eggs. Supplements can be taken by strict vegetarians and vegans. Check out the food sources of vitamin B 12.

Vitamin D Deficiency:

The energy levels of an individual get affected if there is a lack of Vitamin D, as it is important for both immune function and bone health. Its low levels can cause muscle weakness and tiredness.

Despite having plenty of sunshine, many women lack Vitamin D because of their lifestyle, skin pigmentation, or lack of sun exposure. As a result, it is recommended to get safe sun exposure, as well as consume foods like fatty fish and fortified milk. Supplements may also be necessary in extreme situations.

Additional factors that cause fatigue

Chronic Stress: Burnout results from continuous stress.

Sleep Quality: Inadequate sleep prevents restorative sleep.

Thyroid Issues: Fatigue is brought on by a slow metabolism caused by an inactive thyroid.

Underlying Medical Conditions: Feeling tired could be a sign of additional health problems.

If a woman constantly feels that she is low on energy, it should not be neglected. The body might be sending signals that would require medical attention. Opting for a simple blood test can also identify common deficiencies. By discussing these symptoms with a doctor, one can find out the exact cause. The clinicians can guide individuals toward regaining energy and living a vibrant life.