Vitamin B12 foods: 7 of the best food sources of this essential vitamin

Vitamin B12 is an essential micronutrient that the body needs to perform several important functions. These include the formation of red blood cells, DNA synthesis, the growth of the central nervous system and energy metabolism among others. It is a crucial water-soluble vitamin, a deficiency of which can turn out to be dangerous for the body.

There are several foods which are good sources of vitamin B12. It is important that you consume foods that are rich in Vitamin B12. If you suffer from a deficiency of this vitamin, it can lead to paleness, headaches, nerve damage, digestive problems and neurological problems, among others. Therefore, it is crucial that you consume foods that are good sources of Vitamin B12. Here are some of the best food sources of this essential vitamin.

Liver and Organ Meats

Beef liver has one of the highest concentrations of Vitamin B12. Just a small portion can provide several times the recommended daily intake. It’s also rich in iron and other B-complex vitamins.

Clams

Clams are tiny shellfish that have a high nutritional content. They're high in B12, protein and iron. Just 100 grams can have over 1,000% of your daily B12 requirement.

Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and trout are not only rich in Omega-3s but also excellent sources of vitamin B12. Tuna and sardines are also good and accessible options for increasing your B12 intake.

Meat

Animal meats like chicken, lamb and beef are good sources of B12, especially red meats like beef and lamb. Even chicken contains moderate amounts, making it a good option for those who avoid red meat.

Eggs

Eggs have vitamin B12, particularly in the yolk. While not as concentrated as meat or fish, they are a good addition to your diet as it helps maintain B12 levels.

Dairy Products

Milk and dairy products are rich in B12 and are especially good for vegetarians. They also have calcium and protein, making them a good option for daily consumption.

Nutritional Yeast (Fortified)

This vegan-friendly seasoning is often fortified with B12 and has a cheesy and savoury flavour. It’s a favourite among people who follow a plant-based diet and can be sprinkled on popcorn, pasta or salads.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

