Cold weather raises risk of prostate problems in men over 60, expert explains why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cold weather raises the risk of prostate problems in older men.

As temperatures drop, a trend of increased prostate-related problems among men over 60 is concerning and requires immediate attention. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate, is a common condition that can cause significant discomfort and urination issues during colder months. Raising awareness about symptoms such as frequent or difficult urination, and treatment options such as medication and lifestyle changes such as staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol can help older men manage their prostate health effectively during this time.

Prostate problems tend to arise during those chilly months and can give a tough time to many people. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also called prostate gland enlargement is a common condition that older men suffer more during those chilly months. Lifestyle modifications like not having fluids at night and medications can help one manage this problem with ease.



Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is seen in men as the prostate gland grows larger than normal.

“The cold weather can lead to reduced physical activity and dehydration, both of which are factors that can exacerbate prostate problems like BPH. Dehydration makes the urine more concentrated, irritating the bladder and increasing urination frequency. In the OPD, every day, 5 in 10 men over 60 are complaining of urinary problems and are evaluated for BPH. Older men over the age of 55 to 60 can develop problems with urination due to an enlarged prostate called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Men experiencing BPH often notice symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty starting urination, and an inability to empty the bladder. Recognizing these early signs is vital to avoid complications like urinary tract infections or bladder stones,” Said Dr Saurabh Mittal Urologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi Karol Bagh.

Dr Saurabh Added that the symptoms of BPH are frequent urination during the night, and the inability to empty the bladder. Furthermore, urinary symptoms tend to worsen as the days become colder and impact one’s quality of life. Also, one sweats less and loses less fluid while sweating and, in this process, more urine is produced and one ends up using the washroom frequently. Many times it has been noted that these symptoms are confused with UTI Which leads to unnecessary antibiotic administration which leads; to resistance. Several lifestyle modifications will help one manage this condition.

Dr Saurabh added, “For diagnosing BPH, a combination of a physical examination, urine tests, and ultrasound is recommended to the patient. Treatment options may include lifestyle changes, medication, or minimally invasive surgery. To maintain prostate health during winter, men should stay hydrated, avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, and exercise by staying physically active. Wearing warm clothing and maintaining a healthy diet also play a pivotal role in reducing winter-related prostate issues. Men over 60 should remain vigilant about their prostate health during the chilly days. Consulting an urologist for regular check-ups can significantly improve outcomes. It is the need of the hour to pay attention to your prostate health right away to be able to stay healthy.”

ALSO READ: Why do regular gynaecological check-ups matter for women? Expert explains benefits