Coffee on empty stomach? AIIMS doctor says think twice about these coffee habits An AIIMS gastroenterologist warns against drinking coffee on an empty stomach and lists 7 common coffee habits that may harm your gut and digestion. Learn which coffee mistakes to avoid, how to protect your stomach, and better ways to enjoy your daily brew.

New Delhi:

For us, coffee is a non-negotiable morning staple. That initial sip tastes like a small shock of happiness and efficiency. However, an AIIMS gastroenterologist is cautioning coffee enthusiasts to step back and examine how our favourite drink could be impacting stomach health.

The doctor cautions that coffee may bother your stomach lining, upset your digestion, and even affect sleep and liver health. Before you worry, here's what you should know and how to drink wiser.

Why your coffee habits matter

Coffee is acidic by nature and rich in caffeine. Although this provides us with that morning pick-me-up, it can also cause acid overproduction, inflammation in the gut, and a cortisol surge if taken at the wrong time or inappropriately. Bad coffee habits over time can cause reflux, bloating, lethargy, and even metabolic problems.

7 coffee habits to ditch for a healthier gut

1. Coffee on an empty stomach

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can increase stomach acid levels, leading to heartburn, nausea, and gastritis. Instead, pair your first cup with a small breakfast or wait at least 15–20 minutes after eating.

2. Loading up on sugar and syrups

Flavoured creamers and sugary syrups may taste great, but they add unnecessary calories and mess with your metabolism. Choose milk or plant-based alternatives and limit added sugar.

3. Consuming more than four cups daily

Excessive caffeine can stimulate the stomach too much, causing irritation, nervousness, and even insomnia. Limit yourself to two to three cups daily and drink water in between cups.

4. Nighttime coffee fixes

Caffeine can linger in your system for several hours. Cups of coffee consumed late at night can interfere with sleep patterns, keeping the liver from receiving its best repair time. Experiment with switching to herbal tea or decaf after 4 pm.

5. Depending on coffee as a pick-me-up

When you're relying on coffee to help you power through persistent exhaustion, you could be overlooking an underlying cause, such as poor sleep hygiene or not getting enough nutrients. Prioritise rest, hydration, and healthy meals first.

6. Artificial sweeteners

Free coffee is not always good for the gut. A few artificial sweeteners can upset the balance of gut microbiota and lead to bloating. Go for small amounts of natural sweeteners such as honey or jaggery.

7. Selecting light roast, believing it's a gentler option

Most people believe that light roast is "healthier" or less acidic, but darker roasts contain compounds that could lower stomach acid production. Try roasts and decide what is easiest on your gut.

Better coffee habits for a happy gut

Drink coffee following a light meal or snack.

Adhere to moderate daily consumption (≤ 3 cups).

Select low-acid or darker roast beans.

Avoid sweet syrups and artificial sweeteners.

Stay well hydrated throughout the day.

Listen to your body; if you experience reflux, decrease or change timing.

Coffee is not the culprit here; it's a matter of how and when you consume it. Some simple conscious adjustments can make your cup of brew sans-discomfort. So come tomorrow morning, accompany the cup with brekkie, avoid the sugar fest, and make your gut thank you.

Also read: Chai vs coffee: The ultimate Gen Z vibe check