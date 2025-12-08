Chronic back pain: Why it worsens over time and how stem cell therapy may help Chronic back pain often starts small but gradually affects every part of life. Experts explain why it worsens and why regenerative stem cell therapy is emerging as a long-term healing option.

Chronic back pain is one of the most common issues that individuals face today, which can have a gradual effect on nearly every part of a person’s life. A mild ache or discomfort can often evolve into chronic pain that inhibits your ability to go about your daily activities.

Simple daily activities like sitting in front of a computer, getting out of bed, and picking up a child become challenging. Over time, chronic pain may cause fatigue, agitation, sleep disturbances, and decreased productivity at work. Many patients begin to avoid physical activity, which results in weakened muscles, stiffness and increased pain.

Why untreated back pain gets worse

According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of the hospital, chronic back pain can gradually get worse if left untreated, resulting in stiff muscles, less mobility, bad posture, and more strain on the spine. Persistent pain can impair quality of life overall, restrict everyday activities and have an impact on job and family life.

Expert explains limits of traditional pain treatments

Pain medication and doctor-standard methods are both traditional ways of treating pain that often only result in a short-term resolution of the pain for the patient in question. The patient may develop a reliance on medication, lose the ability to function normally or be at a higher risk for developing a long-term disability due to their health complications related to the initial pain condition. The surgical solutions may not provide the required permanent results as well.

How regenerative stem cell therapy works

An innovative regenerative strategy that promotes the body’s natural healing process is provided by stem cell therapy.

When stem cells are introduced into an injured area of the back, they help repair damaged muscles and connective tissue, promote circulation, reduce inflammation, and support the healing of all spinal structures in that area. Stem cells can help increase mobility, strengthen the spinal column, and reduce chronic stiffness over time.

After undergoing treatment with stem cells, many patients report improved range of motion, less pain, and greater flexibility than before treatment. Unlike many pain medications, which provide only temporary relief, stem cell therapy works by assisting the body in rebuilding healthy tissue and addressing the source of the pain.

Celebrity interest in stem cell treatment

Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner have begun to speak publicly about their experiences with stem cell therapy for the treatment of their chronic back pain. This trend toward regenerative medicine is growing across the globe.

According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, "Back Pain affects not just the spine but the entire life around it.” Restoring the body, the intellect, and the person’s capacity to live freely should be the main goals of healing."

