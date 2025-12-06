Kylie Jenner undergoes stem cell therapy for back pain: How it works, risks and who it helps Kylie Jenner disclosed she used stem cell therapy to treat chronic back pain after conventional treatments failed. Here’s how the therapy works, its risks, benefits and who it can help.

New Delhi:

Kylie Jenner recently disclosed that she underwent stem cell therapy to alleviate the chronic back pain she had been living with for close to three years now, starting after her last pregnancy.

The conventional treatments had not helped Kylie, following which she decided to try this therapy. Kylie’s sister and television personality Kim Kardashian had found relief with the same therapy.

What stem cell therapy is

Special cells that can repair, replace, or regenerate damaged tissues in the body are used in stem cell therapy. These cells may come from a person’s own body or from an approved donor source, depending on the treatment.

How stem cell therapy works

The idea is simple: stem cells can adapt into various different cell types that the body needs. By targeting areas where they are needed the most, they support natural healing and reduce inflammation, which may help the body recover faster from specific conditions.

Conditions stem cell therapy can treat

Stem cell therapy is being explored for joint pain, sports injuries, arthritis, autoimmune conditions, skin rejuvenation, and certain degenerative diseases. Some seek it for anti-aging benefits, which could explain why a host of celebrities are drawn to it.

How the procedure is done

The process depends on the treatment plan. First, collection of stem cells takes place, then processing in the lab, and finally injection or infusion into required areas. Most procedures are minimally invasive and generally done on an outpatient basis.

Safety, risks, and success rates of stem cell therapy

Although most people report improvement, stem cell therapy is still evolving. Safety depends on the clinic, the source of the cells and the condition being treated. Possible risks include infection, inflammation, or no response. Success rates vary widely because active research is still ongoing, and results may differ from person to person.

Eligibility criteria for stem cell therapy

Not everyone is an ideal candidate. Physicians usually evaluate age, medical history, lifestyle factors, and the severity of the condition before recommending therapy.

In case you are thinking about going for stem cell therapy, the first step would be to consult a qualified medical professional who is capable of advising you with clarity and honesty. Knowing the facts always leads to making better decisions.