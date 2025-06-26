Cholesterol isn’t the only culprit: Expert reveals lesser-known causes of coronary artery disease Know the hidden factors that contribute to coronary artery disease beyond high cholesterol. Expert insights reveal lesser-known causes and risk factors for heart health.

New Delhi:

Heart health is shaped by a range of factors, among which, while some are clearly visible, others are less obvious. Among the most common conditions affecting it is coronary artery disease (CAD). While regular exercise and cholesterol check-ups are often suggested as the go-to measures for keeping the heart healthy, not many people know that disorders like CAD are not solely caused by high cholesterol levels. The National Centre for Biotechnology Information states the prevalence of coronary heart disease to be between 7% and 13% in urban India. So, being aware of the multiple factors that contribute to CAD will allow for a more comprehensive approach to its prevention and management.

Coronary Artery Disease: What you should know?

Dr Jatin Yadav, HOD & Consultant - Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, explains that coronary artery disease (CAD) is a common disorder that affects the vessels responsible for supplying blood to the heart. These arteries get blocked due to plaque buildup, which can result in a heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, or even heart failure. The most common symptom of CAD is discomfort or pain in the chest that comes and goes in intervals, following a predictable pattern. One might experience pain while engaging in physical activity or while going through emotionally intense situations. Some people also have shortness of breath and get exhausted easily, even during light activities like walking.

Silent threats of CAD

CAD is often called a silent killer because it can go undetected for years and may be caused by a variety of reasons. Contrary to popular belief, cholesterol is not the only culprit behind it. Factors also include:

Atherosclerosis: The ultimate cause of CAD is atherosclerosis, which is the gradual buildup of plaque throughout the body. This blocks arteries and prevents blood from flowing properly. The process of buildup often starts silently in early adulthood itself.

Diabetes or Insulin Resistance: Diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, along with insulin resistance, greatly increases the chance of coronary artery disease. Elevated blood sugar can permanently damage blood vessels. In addition, it activates inflammatory chemicals and accelerates plaque formation. Insulin resistance also alters the way fat is metabolised.

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension): Elevated or chronically high blood pressure exerts force against artery walls. The force creates tiny injuries in the lining of the arteries, leading to plaque and hardening of arteries. Over time, elasticity of the arteries decreases, making it more difficult to bring blood to the heart. Hypertension places more stress on the heart and can sometimes lead to heart failure.

Smoking or Tobacco Use: Smoking introduces harmful chemicals that cause injury in the inner lining of the artery. Chemicals also promote lesions and encourage cholesterol deposits that attach and stick to arteries. Moreover, smoking limits oxygen supply, elevates heart rate, and increases blood pressure.

As the condition progresses, blocked arteries can begin to significantly restrict blood flow, leading to more serious complications. In such cases, advanced medical interventions may become necessary to restore proper circulation to the heart. Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery can be used to treat CAD and helps create a new path for blood to flow around a fully or completely blocked artery. Ultimately, it is important to understand that heart diseases are not just linked to high cholesterol levels. Prevention and management of CAD must go beyond the lipid profile, because the heart is influenced by much more than just fat in the blood.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

