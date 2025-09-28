Rice-water diarrhoea? Recognise the first signs of cholera, according to an expert

Cholera remains one of the most dangerous waterborne diseases in the world. It spreads quickly, causes severe dehydration, and can become fatal in just a few hours if left untreated. With recent outbreaks reported in vulnerable communities worldwide, recognising the early signs of cholera is more important than ever.
Cholera is an intestinal infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is most commonly transmitted through contaminated food or drinking water, often in areas with poor sanitation or after floods and natural disasters. We reached out to Dr Shubham Vatsya, Senior Consultant - Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, to get his inputs on the subject.
Why is early detection of Cholera is critical
"Cholera develops very quickly, and severe cases can become life-threatening within hours. Timely administration of oral rehydration salts (ORS) or intravenous fluids is key to preventing death. In some cases, antibiotics may also be prescribed," said Dr Shubham Vatsya. Early detection allows for:
- Quick treatment reduces the risk of death
- Faster community response to stop outbreaks
- Lower burden on already stretched health facilities
How Cholera spreads
- Cholera is primarily spread through:
- Contaminated water or food (usually due to faecal contamination)
- Poor sanitation infrastructure
- Unhygienic conditions following floods, displacement, or conflict
Dr Shubham Vatsya shared, "Populations most at risk include those living in refugee camps, disaster-hit areas, and communities with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities."
Early symptoms of Cholera
- Recognising early symptoms can be life-saving. Watch out for:
- Sudden onset of copious watery diarrhoea (often described as “rice-water” stool)
- Nausea and vomiting (mild to moderate)
- Signs of mild dehydration: dry mouth, intense thirst, and reduced urination
Symptoms of severe Cholera
If the infection progresses, watch for these signs according to Dr Shubham Vatsya:
- Severe dehydration: sunken eyes, wrinkled skin, very little or no urine
- Weak or rapid pulse
- Extreme thirst and drowsiness
- Confusion or shock due to low blood pressure
Without urgent treatment, severe cholera can result in death within hours.
Cholera is fast, but so is the solution if we act early. Knowing the symptoms, seeking immediate treatment, and supporting community hygiene efforts are critical to saving lives. Families and communities can play an active role in preventing cholera by recognising the first signs, using ORS promptly, and demanding access to safe water and sanitation facilities.
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet