Chiropractor tears woman’s artery while cracking her neck in Las Vegas

A woman's visit to the chiropractor led to significant health issues and a profound transformation in her life. We've all watched those gratifying films of a chiropractor cracking someone's neck or back to release a lot of tension that has been trapped inside their body. But for Carissa Klundt, 41, it resulted in a rupture in the artery that runs around her back.

According to People report, Carissa used to see a chiropractor daily after experiencing back discomfort after having breast implants removed, which she claimed had caused her illness. Tragic events occurred during one of the visitations.

In November 2022, she was seeing a chiropractor when a substitute entered the room and broke her neck. The mother of three immediately sensed that something was amiss rather than feeling better.

“As soon as it happened, I knew something was wrong. You do hear a crack anyway when you get an adjustment, but I knew something had gone wrong. There was a pain in my neck. I got home and felt like I was going to throw up,” she told People.

After a few weeks, things deteriorated. Carissa was "blacking out and seeing things." A CT scan revealed a vertebral artery dissection, or VAD, when her husband recommended she go to the ER. A dissection, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a rupture in one or more of the vertebral artery's tissue layers. Vertebral artery dissection can result in stroke and potentially fatal consequences in the worst situations.

Carissa's life was spared because of the medical visit. She was taken right away to another hospital's intensive care unit. “They said I could've had a stroke. If I hadn't gone to the hospital, I would've had a stroke. I could've so easily died. It traumatised my whole family,” she revealed.

But the chiropractor's error resulted in long-term issues. For the first month, she was essentially bedridden and battled. “I was exhausted, sleeping for 17 hours a day. I needed help walking. I was in constant pain,” she said.

According to People, her symptoms haven't subsided even after nearly three years. Carissa was active and healthier earlier. But now she is not able to do any physical activities. “I'll never ski again; I'll never go on a rollercoaster. I'm not teaching [fitness] classes anymore. There's still a residual fear of it happening again. I'm doing well now, but it's been a long recovery process,” she revealed.

“My life was really put on pause. I absolutely regret going to the chiropractor… I want people to understand what the symptoms are and that this is a life-threatening condition,” Carissa further added.

