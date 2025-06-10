1.7 million eggs recalled amid salmonella outbreak in the US, know the symptoms, causes and prevention The CDC and the U.S. FDA are investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak which led to the recall of 1.7 million eggs. The outbreak has sickened 79 people with 21 hospitalisations, and no deaths have been reported so far. Read on to know the symptoms, causes and prevention of salmonella infection.

A Salmonella outbreak in the United States has led to the recall of approximately 1.7 million brown cage-free and organic eggs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak, according to a report in NBC News.

These eggs were distributed by the August Egg Company from February 3 through May 15 to retailers in nine states; California, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Nebraska, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana and Wyoming. The outbreak has sickened 79 people in New Jersey, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, Arizona, Washington state and California, the CDC said. At least 21 people have been hospitalised, and no deaths have been reported so far.

The CDC said, "This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella."

August Egg Company, in a statement, said that it began taking its eggs to an “egg-breaking facility” to pasteurise them and kill pathogens after learning about the salmonella concern.

What is Salmonella infection?

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. This bacterium usually lives in animal and human intestines and are shed through stool (faeces). Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

Mayo Clinic says that some people with salmonella infection have no symptoms. Most people develop diarrhoea, fever and stomach (abdominal) cramps within 8 to 72 hours after exposure. Most healthy people recover within a few days to a week without specific treatment. However, it can become life-threatening if the infection spreads beyond the intestines.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection

Diarrhea

Stomach (abdominal) cramps

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Chills

Headache

Blood in the stool

Causes of Salmonella infection

People usually get infected with salmonella when they consume food or water that gets contaminated by faeces.

Infected food and water

Commonly infected foods include:

Raw meat, poultry and seafood.

Raw or undercooked eggs.

Unpasteurized dairy products.

Fruits and vegetables.

Improperly handled food

Many foods become contaminated when prepared by people who don't wash their hands thoroughly after using the toilet or changing a diaper, or after handling contaminated food.

Infected surfaces

Infection can also occur if people touch something that is contaminated and then put their fingers in their mouths.

Infected pets and other animals

Animals and pets, especially birds and reptiles, may carry salmonella bacteria on their feathers, fur or skin or in their faeces.

Prevention of Salmonella infection

Wash your hands

Washing your hands thoroughly can help prevent the transfer of salmonella bacteria to your mouth or to any food you're preparing. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after you:

Use the toilet

Change a diaper

Handle raw meat or poultry

Clean up pet faeces

Touch pets or other animals and their habitats.

Keep things separate

To prevent cross-contamination:

Store raw meat, poultry and seafood away from other foods in your refrigerator

If possible, have two cutting boards in your kitchen — one for raw meat and the other for fruits and vegetables

Never place cooked food on an unwashed plate that previously held raw meat

Wash food preparation surfaces thoroughly with soap and water

Cook and store food properly

Be sure to cook food thoroughly and refrigerate or freeze food.

