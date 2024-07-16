Chandipura Virus spreads rapidly among children, expert shares symptoms and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chandipura Virus spreads rapidly among children, know symptoms and prevention tips.

Various types of infections start spreading rapidly during monsoon. These days a deadly virus is spreading rapidly in Gujarat and Rajasthan, even the death toll is increasing. People are scared of this infection spreading among children. The name of this new viral infection is Chandipura virus, which is making children its victims. In the last few days, cases of children infected with this virus have been reported in the Aravalli and Sabarkantha districts of Gujarat. In which many children have died. The symptoms of the Chandipura virus are very similar to the flu, due to which people ignore this fever. This negligence is causing the death of children. Let us know from the doctor how dangerous is Chandipura virus, what are its symptoms and how can children be saved from it.

We spoke to paediatrician Dr Prabhat Bhushan (Max Hospital Delhi) about the Chandipura virus. The doctor says that this virus is very dangerous for children. If the infected child does not get timely treatment, it can even lead to death. This virus directly affects the brain.

What is the Chandipura virus?

Chandipura disease is a virus that causes serious diseases ranging from flu to brain fever. It was named Chandipura because the first cases of this virus were reported in Chandipura village of Maharashtra in 1965. This virus is an RNA virus of the Rhabdoviridae family. It spreads through insects, mosquitoes and flies.

What age children are at risk?

Dr Prabhat Bhushan says that the Chandipura virus mostly infects children, which can include children from 9 months to 14 years of age. When this virus attacks children, the infected child shows symptoms like fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, brain fever called encephalitis and flu. Due to there being no vaccine against this virus, it is being considered even more dangerous.

What are the symptoms of the Chandipura virus?

The most common symptoms of Chandipura virus include high fever and rapid increase in fever. Children suffer from vomiting, diarrhoea and headache. Sometimes children also experience symptoms like losing consciousness along with headaches. This fever is proving to be fatal for children. Therefore, as soon as a fever occurs, one should immediately consult a doctor.

How does the Chandipura virus spread?

Chandipura virus spreads through sand flies, ticks and mosquitoes. Many cases of this have been found in Gujarat. Now cases of the Chandipura virus are being reported in Rajasthan as well. Symptoms of encephalitis have been seen in children due to this infection. Which is a serious disease.

How to avoid the Chandipura virus?

To avoid the Chandipura virus, it is most important for us to avoid mosquitoes, flies and insects. For this, make children wear full-sleeved clothes at night and in the morning and evening. Use nets at night to avoid mosquitoes and insects. Use mosquito repellent. Keep windows and doors closed. Do not let mosquitoes enter the house.

