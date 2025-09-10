What is Chagas disease? Know causes, symptoms, and kissing bug connection Chagas disease, caused by the kissing bug parasite, affects millions each year. Here’s what it is, key symptoms, treatment, and WHO’s warning.

Many types of diseases keep making people their victims all over the world. Chagas disease is one of them, which is a dangerous disease.

According to the WHO, this disease mostly affects people in Latin America, but it has started being found in other places as well.

Chagas disease is caused by which parasite?

Chagas disease is an illness caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. It is named after Brazilian physician Carlos Chagas, who discovered the disease in 1909. Chagas disease can occur when a person is infected with the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. This is an insect also known as a triatomine or kissing bug, which transmits the parasite to the human body.

These insects that are responsible for Chagas disease are prevalent in impoverished regions in rural Latin America. Experts say at least 11 million people across South and Central America and Mexico are believed to have this disease. However, most do not know that there is treatment. This fatal disease, Chagas, cannot be cured without medication. This disease is spreading from America to destinations all over the world.

WHO has said close to 6-7 million people are infected every year with Chagas disease around the world, and 12,000 people die every year. For these reasons, the WHO promotes awareness among people about Chagas disease every year on April 14.

Chagas disease symptoms you should know

Headaches

Body Aches

Fatigue

Larger glands

Fever

Rash

Appetite loss

Having diarrhoea

Throwing up

Swelling in the face or eye corners

Chagas disease treatment options

Chagas disease can be treated by either benznidazole or nifurtimox. Both of these drugs kill the parasite. If a person is treated with these drugs early on, they work very well. However, as time passes, or the older the person is after the person is infected, the effectiveness does not remain the same. Pregnant women should not be treated with these medications. These drugs should also not be administered to people with kidney or liver failure.

How to prevent Chagas disease

In order to prevent Chagas disease, you should keep the house and property clean. You should also spray insecticides regularly and sleep under a mosquito net at night. You should also have testing before you have any blood.

