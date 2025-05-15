Caring for your baby before birth? Doctor explains the importance of maternal marker test Prepare for parenthood! Learn about the importance of maternal marker tests for foetal health and development. Expert insights for a healthy pregnancy.

Pregnancy is a unique journey filled with hopes, dreams, and even important responsibilities when it comes to the child. One of the most important aspects of a healthy pregnancy is ensuring the baby’s well-being even before birth. During Maternal Sepsis, it is the need of the hour for all expecting parents to understand the importance of prenatal care, especially the Maternal Marker Test, which is a simple but powerful tool to check the baby's health before birth.

According to Dr Abhik Banerjee, Zonal Technical Chief, East Zone Apollo Diagnostic, Kolkata, Maternal marker tests like Double marker, Triple Marker, and Quadruple Marker tests. These tests give a risk score based on some biochemical parameters (blood tests) and foetal biometry assessed by the USG test of the pregnant mother.

The Maternal Marker Test is recommended for pregnant women to check for the baby's chances of birth defects or genetic problems in the baby. It helps to determine if the baby might be at risk for various conditions like Down syndrome, a genetic disorder caused by an extra chromosome, or neural tube defects, which are problems in the baby's brain or even spinal cord development. This test is non-invasive and safe for both mother and baby and involves taking a small amount of blood from the mother. Now, couples, instead of panicking, take this test and know the baby's health status.

When is Maternal Marker Test done?

The test is usually done between the 10th and 20th weeks of pregnancy, which is during the early months. This timing helps to identify any risks early and plan further tests or treatment if needed.

Importance of Maternal Marker Test

Detecting any risk early allows doctors and parents to take necessary steps. In some cases, early treatment or close monitoring can improve the outcome for both mother and baby. It also gives parents time to prepare emotionally and medically for any special care the baby may need after birth.

What should expecting mothers know?

The test does show if there is a higher risk.

If the result is positive, doctors may suggest more tests to confirm.

It is completely safe, and many pregnant women take it without any hesitation.

It gives peace of mind and helps the couple with better planning for a healthy pregnancy.

Instructions to follow

During Maternal Sepsis Week, the focus is on preventing complications in pregnancy through awareness and early testing. The Maternal Marker Test is one such test that helps mothers to take care of their babies even before they are born. Regular check-ups and timely tests can make a big difference in ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy journey.

